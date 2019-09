Safeway Open: Final Round tee times, TV/streaming info

The final round of the Safeway Open begins Sunday at Silverado Resort & Spa – North Course in Napa, California.

With a bogey-free 67 on Saturday, Cameron Champ enters the final round of the tournament with a three stroke lead. At 14 under, Champ leads a three-way tie for second place between Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.

Second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau, who had a clean scorecard Friday, finished the third round 4-over 76 after recording two bogeys and a double bogey on No. 13. DeChambeau sits T-15 at 8 under entering the final round.

Below are tee times for the final round of the Safeway Open.

Safeway Open Final Round Tee Times

All times are in Eastern.

1st Tee – Sunday