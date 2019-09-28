Safeway Open: Round 3 live updates, tee times, scores, TV info

The third round of the Safeway Open begins Saturday at Silverado Resort & Spa – North Course in Napa, California.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a bogey-free 64 on Friday to jump seven spots to first place, two strokes ahead of Nick Watney. DeChambeau had three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.

Watney, in solo second at 10-under, finished the second round with a 65 after recording eight birdies and a bogey. Watney is one-shot ahead of a five-way tie for third which includes Justin Thomas who made nine birdies Friday.

First-round co-leader Adam Scott tumbled to T-14 at 6 under after shooting a 73 with four bogeys and three birdies on Friday. Fellow first-round co-leader Andrew Landry finished T-22 after finishing Friday 2-over 74 with three bogeys and a birdie.

Follow along for live updates from Round 3 of the Safeway Open.

