Safeway Open: Round 3 live updates, tee times, scores, TV info

The third round of the Safeway Open begins Saturday at Silverado Resort & Spa – North Course in Napa, California.
Bryson DeChambeau shot a bogey-free 64 on Friday to jump seven spots to first place, two strokes ahead of Nick Watney. DeChambeau had three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.
SAFEWAY OPEN: Scores | Tee times, TV info | Photos
Watney, in solo second at 10-under, finished the second round with a 65 after recording eight birdies and a bogey. Watney is one-shot ahead of a five-way tie for third which includes Justin Thomas who made nine birdies Friday.
First-round co-leader Adam Scott tumbled to T-14 at 6 under after shooting a 73 with four bogeys and three birdies on Friday. Fellow first-round co-leader Andrew Landry finished T-22 after finishing Friday 2-over 74 with three bogeys and a birdie.
Follow along for live updates from Round 3 of the Safeway Open.
Live updates
Safeway Open Round 3 Tee Times
All times are in Eastern.
1st Tee – Saturday
|Tee Time
|Players
|11:35 a.m.
|Tyler Duncan
|11:40 a.m.
|Kristoffer Ventura, Rob Oppenheim
|11:50 a.m.
|Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin
|12 p.m.
|Kevin Chappell, Ricky Barnes
|12:10 p.m.
|Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger
|12:20 p.m.
|Mark Hubbard, Cameron Tringale
|12:30 p.m.
|Rafael Campos, Scott Harrington
|12:40 p.m.
|Tyler McCumber, Isaiah Salinda
|12:50 p.m.
|Bo Van Pelt, Rhein Gibson
|1 p.m.
|Scott Piercy, Marc Leishman
|1:10 p.m.
|Michael Gilgic, Vaughn Taylor
|1:20 p.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Maverick McNealy
|1:30 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Fabián Gómez
|1:40 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Carlos Ortiz
|1:50 p.m.
|Bo Hoag, Bud Cauley
|2 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair
|2:10 p.m.
|Harold Varner III, David Hearn
|2:20 p.m.
|Harry Higgs, Chesson Hadley
|2:30 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Brian Stuard
|2:40 p.m.
|Brice Garnett, Brandt Snedeker
|2:50 p.m.
|Michael Thompson, Max Homa
|3 p.m.
|Roger Sloan, Aaron Baddeley
|3:10 p.m.
|Cameron Percy, Si Woo Kim
|3:20 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Andrew Landry
|3:30 p.m.
|Charles Howell III, Sebastián Muñoz
|3:40 p.m.
|Jim Furyk, Harris English
|3:50 p.m.
|Talor Gooch, Adam Hadwin
|4 p.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Xinjun Zhang
|4:10 p.m.
|Robby Shelton, Chez Reavie
|4:20 p.m.
|John Oda, Brian Gay
|4:30 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Colin Morikawa
|4:40 p.m.
|Adam Long, Justin Thomas
|4:50 p.m.
|Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli
|5 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Nick Watney
Safeway Open TV info
All viewing info is listed in Eastern time.
Saturday
Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 4-9 p.m.
Sunday
Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 4-9 p.m.
Comments