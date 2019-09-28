Tiger Woods is cleared to start full practice after surgery to prep for October events

Tiger Woods is expected to return to competition in less than a month. The 15-time major champion has stayed busy during his brief offseason, hosting the Nexus Cup, a charity golf event that benefits his TGR Foundation at Liberty National, and rubbing elbows with the likes of Jimmy Fallon.

Woods had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in August to repair minor cartilage damage. He’s now preparing to get back to work.

“I got the clearance last week to start full practice, so I played nine holes the other day,” Woods said of his recovery in an interview this week with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan. “It’s sore, yeah, but now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back.”

Golf fans will see Woods back on the course for The Challenge, a Skins game in Japan with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day. Woods will then tee off his 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign at the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The Skins game will be Oct. 20 at 11 p.m. ET and will be produced in English and Japanese. It will be shown live on Golf Channel.

The PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship beginning Oct. 24 boasts some of the biggest names in the game with Woods, McIlroy, Day, Matsuyama, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. It will feature an elite 78-man field with the leading 60 players from last season’s FedEx Cup points list.