With a Skins Game now set in Japan, could the format ever come back to California desert?

When word leaked out this summer that the PGA Tour had applied for a new logo for an old event, the Skins Game, some people in the Coachella Valley were naturally excited.

After all, the Skins Game had been a fixture on Thanksgiving weekend in the desert – played at six different courses — from 1986 through the last event in 2008. Nationally televised with big-name players and what at the time was a lot of money riding on each of the 18 holes for the weekend, the Skins Game was a massive ratings hit for years before it drifted into becoming just another postseason event that struggled to attract top stars.

And now fans know the Skins Game isn’t coming back to the desert, anyway. Instead, “The Challenge: Japan Skins” has now been announced and will be played in October in Japan with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama. The match will be shown in the United States on Golf Channel.

A comeback would be challenging

So the old Skins Game, the one that was so popular when it was played in the desert, remains a part of history. But the new event in Japan and the new logo the PGA Tour has created did get people thinking: is it possible that the Skins Game could return someday?

In the current world of professional golf, it would be difficult at best. The $1 million purse for the Skins Game in 2008 wouldn’t raise an eyebrow among players today, although the Japan Skins reportedly has a total purse of $350,000, so you know appearance money is involved.

The participation of Woods, McIlroy, Day and Matsuyama shows that you can still attract a great four-player field, much as the first few Skins Games with players like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson and Lee Trevino.

But maybe one way to bring the Skins Game back would be to modify the format, at least in terms of who played. For instance:

Perhaps a new format

The winners of the four majors: This was the format of the old PGA Grand Slam of Golf, which the PGA of America has abandoned. Instead of 36 holes of stroke play, they could play in a Skins Game.

The young guns: We know the tour is being invaded by younger players, with golfers like Matt Wolff, Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland already making big impacts on the tour as rookies. Wouldn’t it be interesting to get a chance to know these players a little better in a looser, more relaxed format like the Skins Game, with them playing against each other for some cash?

A PGA Tour Champions Skins Game: Since the biggest names on the PGA Tour might not show up, how about some of the top players who have turned 50 but still might have some game? Ratings show that people aren’t really watching senior golf, but if you could take the best players 50 and over, it might be a showcase for the tour. And remember, Phil Mickelson turns 50 next year.

A skins game – where each hole has value to the winner and where a tie carries the value of a hole over to the next hole – is a format that has been around seemingly forever and is still popular today. But as a made-for-television event, the old Skins Game in the Coachella Valley relied on the popularity of its participants.

A Skins Game in the desert with the same names as the Japan Skins — Woods, McIlroy, Day and Matsuyama — would be a hit. Getting those players to the desert around Thanksgiving might be more of a challenge than it was in the 1980s and 1990s. But some form of the Skins Game could still be a draw for players, television and fans.