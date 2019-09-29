With good luck charm husband watching, Mi Jung Hur wins Indy Women in Tech Championship

Mi Jung Hur might want to consider having her husband Kevin Wang on the road more often. She’s won twice this season with him by her side, including her first wire-to-wire victory Sunday at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Hur raced away from the field at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course in Indianapolis, where the course winds its way through the iconic track. The 29-year-old’s final-round 68 gave her a four-shot victory over Nanna Koerstz Madsen (67).

“I‘m so happy,” said Hur as she wiped the bubbly from her eyes.

Brooke Henderson and her sister Brittany, along with Hannah Green, Chella Choi and Jennifer Song were among the fellow tour players who came out to support Hur on the 18th green.

Her husband sealed the runaway victory with a kiss.

Leaderboard: Indy Women in Tech Championship

Road to LPGA: Meet the Symetra Tour’s only mom

Hur, who first won in 2009, went 112 starts between her victory at the 2014 Yokohama Tire LPGA Classic and 2019 ASI Ladies Scottish Open.

“Yeah, my married life makes me more comfortable,” said Hur, who tied the knot in January of 2018. “Like not think serious about the golf. Like if I hit a bad shot, it’s just a bad shot as a human, but before I get married I’m like, if I had a miss shot, how dare you, MJ, that was so stupid. But right now I’m just trying to enjoy my game.”

Hur became the sixth player to win twice on the LPGA this season, joining Jin Young Ko (four), Sei Young Kim, Sung Hyun Park, Henderson and Green.

“I just worked hard,” said Hur of her recent success. “I had a struggle with my long game after I win the first year when I was rookie because I was trying to fix my swing. My shape was a little bit fade or cut but trying to fix it to draw. It takes me forever to fix it, like five years. And then after I win the second one, I think I got lazy after five, six years on the tour. That makes me more – I had a good year in 2017, like best finish in my career on the money list. Got married with my husband and didn’t practice so much after the wedding because that’s why I had a bad year last year. Practice is really important.”

LPGA sophomore Maria Torres locked up her LPGA card for 2020 with a career-best finish in Indianapolis, notching a share of fourth while playing in the final group.

Erica Shepherd, an Indiana native and freshman at Duke, took a share of 39th. This marked the third consecutive year Shepherd has made the cut at the Indiana stop. She Monday-qualified in 2017 and ’18 and played on a sponsor exemption this week.