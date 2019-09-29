All the PGA Tour trophies for the 2019-20 season

Take a look at the trophies won on the PGA Tour for the 2019-20 season.
This list starts with the Joaquin Niemann’s hardware at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
The clubs Cameron Champ used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Safeway Open: DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green (…)
NAPA, Calif. – Cameron Champ broke out of an 11-month slump to win his second PGA Tour title at the Safeway Open on Sunday. Champ, who (…)
The U.S., facing a 10-6 deficit entering the final day of the “Ryder Cup for the PGA Club Professionals”, stormed to a 14-12 victory on (…)
NAPA, Calif. – Fred Couples still glides down fairways, swings his effortless swing and rocks his sock-less look as his 60th birthday (…)
From the rules-they-should’ve-changed file, Cheyenne Knight’s divot incident on the par-4 16th at the Indy Women in Tech (…)
Mi Jung Hur might want to consider having her husband Kevin Wang on the road more often. She’s won twice this season with him by her (…)
For the first two events of the Symetra Tour season, Rachel Rohanna and her mother, Debbie, weren’t sure what to expect. With no free (…)
England’s Matthew Southgate talked about the importance of keeping himself in check to win the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links (…)
China’s Yuxin Lin came up huge with two birdies on the 18th hole in a playoff to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Sheshan (…)
Rory McIlroy nearly gave dad Gerry the perfect pre-60th birthday present, only for Team McIlroy to be denied the team title in the $5 (…)
