Safeway Open: Final Round live updates, tee times, scores, TV info

September 29, 2019 9:00 am

The final round of the Safeway Open begins Sunday at Silverado Resort & Spa – North Course in Napa, California.

With a bogey-free 67 on Saturday, Cameron Champ enters the final round of the tournament with a three stroke lead. At 14 under, Champ leads a three-way tie for second place between Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.

Second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau, who had a clean scorecard Friday, finished the third round 4-over 76 after recording two bogeys and a double bogey on No. 13. DeChambeau sits T-15 at 8 under entering the final round.

Follow along for live updates from the final round of the Safeway Open.

Safeway Open Final Round Tee Times

All times are in Eastern.

1st Tee – Sunday

Tee Time Players
11:35 a.m. Scott Piercy
11:40 a.m. Max Homa, Tyler McCumber
11:50 a.m. Rafael Campos, Rob Oppenheim
12 p.m. Vaughn Taylor, Si Woo Kim
12:10 p.m. Brendan Steele, Bo Van Pelt
12:20 p.m. John Oda, Ricky Barnes
12:30 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, David Hearn
12:40 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners
12:50 p.m. Isaiah Salinda, Hank Lebioda
1 p.m. Sungjae Im, Kevin Chappell
1:10 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Kristoffer Ventura
1:20 p.m. Brice Garnett, Adam Long
1:30 p.m. Michael Gligic, Fabián Gómez
1:40 p.m. Robby Shelton, Scott Harrington
1:50 p.m. Harry Higgs, Adam Scott
2 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Bo Hoag
2:10 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Cameron Tringale
2:20 p.m. Harris English, Talor Gooch
2:30 p.m. Brian Stuard, Aaron Baddeley
2:40 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay
2:50 p.m. Cameron Percy, Jim Furyk
3 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Crandt Snedeker
3:10 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Marc Leishman
3:20 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Lanto Griffin
3:30 p.m. Roger Sloan, Andrew Landry
3:40 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Harold Varner III
3:50 p.m. Daniel Berger, Rhein Gibson
4 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Brian Gay
4:10 p.m. Michael Thompson, Charles Howell III
4:20 p.m. Bud Cauley, Zac Blair
4:30 p.m. Justin Thomas, Nick Watney
4:40 p.m. Chez Reavie, Collin Morikawa
4:50 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor
5 p.m. Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz

Safeway Open TV info

All viewing info is listed in Eastern time.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 4-9 p.m.

