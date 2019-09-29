Safeway Open: Final Round live updates, tee times, scores, TV info

The final round of the Safeway Open begins Sunday at Silverado Resort & Spa – North Course in Napa, California.
With a bogey-free 67 on Saturday, Cameron Champ enters the final round of the tournament with a three stroke lead. At 14 under, Champ leads a three-way tie for second place between Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.
SAFEWAY OPEN: Scores | Tee times, TV info | Photos | Scores
Second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau, who had a clean scorecard Friday, finished the third round 4-over 76 after recording two bogeys and a double bogey on No. 13. DeChambeau sits T-15 at 8 under entering the final round.
Follow along for live updates from the final round of the Safeway Open.
Live updates
Safeway Open Final Round Tee Times
All times are in Eastern.
1st Tee – Sunday
|Tee Time
|Players
|11:35 a.m.
|Scott Piercy
|11:40 a.m.
|Max Homa, Tyler McCumber
|11:50 a.m.
|Rafael Campos, Rob Oppenheim
|12 p.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Si Woo Kim
|12:10 p.m.
|Brendan Steele, Bo Van Pelt
|12:20 p.m.
|John Oda, Ricky Barnes
|12:30 p.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, David Hearn
|12:40 p.m.
|Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners
|12:50 p.m.
|Isaiah Salinda, Hank Lebioda
|1 p.m.
|Sungjae Im, Kevin Chappell
|1:10 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Kristoffer Ventura
|1:20 p.m.
|Brice Garnett, Adam Long
|1:30 p.m.
|Michael Gligic, Fabián Gómez
|1:40 p.m.
|Robby Shelton, Scott Harrington
|1:50 p.m.
|Harry Higgs, Adam Scott
|2 p.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Bo Hoag
|2:10 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Cameron Tringale
|2:20 p.m.
|Harris English, Talor Gooch
|2:30 p.m.
|Brian Stuard, Aaron Baddeley
|2:40 p.m.
|Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay
|2:50 p.m.
|Cameron Percy, Jim Furyk
|3 p.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Crandt Snedeker
|3:10 p.m.
|Mark Hubbard, Marc Leishman
|3:20 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Lanto Griffin
|3:30 p.m.
|Roger Sloan, Andrew Landry
|3:40 p.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Harold Varner III
|3:50 p.m.
|Daniel Berger, Rhein Gibson
|4 p.m.
|Xinjun Zhang, Brian Gay
|4:10 p.m.
|Michael Thompson, Charles Howell III
|4:20 p.m.
|Bud Cauley, Zac Blair
|4:30 p.m.
|Justin Thomas, Nick Watney
|4:40 p.m.
|Chez Reavie, Collin Morikawa
|4:50 p.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor
|5 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Sebastián Muñoz
Safeway Open TV info
All viewing info is listed in Eastern time.
Sunday
Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 4-9 p.m.
Comments