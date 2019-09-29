Yuxin Lin wins Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, earns Masters, Open invites

China’s Yuxin Lin came up huge with two birdies on the 18th hole in a playoff to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai on Sunday.

Lin’s win over world No. 1 Takumi Kanaya makes him the second two-time champ of the event. He also earned the title in 2017. This was the first playoff in tournament history.

Now, it’s on to bigger stages for Lin, who has earned an invitation to the Masters Tournament and the 149th Open at Royal St George’s in 2020.

A freshman at USC, Lin, 18, had his father on the bag in Shanghai.

“It definitely means a lot to me, especially this week, winning at home is certainly huge for me and for China golf, as well,” Lin said. “I’m just really honored to be alongside Hideki as a two-time winner,” said Lin, referring to Hideki Matsuyama, who won back to back in 2010 and 2011.

The AAC was created in 2009 by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters Tournament and The R&A.

The 2020 event will be at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.