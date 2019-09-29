How much each golfer won at the Safeway Open

Cameron Champ broke an 11-month slump on Sunday, claiming the Safeway Open title in dramatic fashion on the 18th green for his second PGA Tour victory.
The Safeway Open was the third regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season. There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.
Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Safeway Open.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|1
|Cameron Champ
|-17
|67
|68
|67
|69
|271
|$1,188,000
|500
|2
|Adam Hadwin
|-16
|68
|70
|67
|67
|270
|$719,400
|300
|3
|Marc Leishman
|-14
|70
|72
|67
|65
|274
|$455,400
|190
|T-4
|Charles Howell III
|-13
|73
|65
|69
|68
|275
|$277,750
|115
|T-4
|Zac Blair
|-13
|75
|66
|66
|68
|275
|$277,750
|115
|T-4
|Justin Thomas
|-13
|71
|64
|71
|69
|275
|$277,750
|115
|T-7
|Dylan Frittelli
|-12
|70
|65
|75
|66
|276
|$207,350
|85
|T-7
|Cameron Percy
|-12
|70
|69
|70
|67
|276
|$207,350
|85
|T-7
|Xinjun Zhang
|-12
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|$207,350
|85
|T-10
|Nick Watney
|-11
|70
|67
|67
|69
|277
|$166,650
|70
|T-10
|Collin Morikawa
|-11
|72
|64
|70
|71
|277
|$166,650
|70
|T-10
|Nick Taylor
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|72
|277
|$166,650
|70
|T-13
|Corey Conners
|-10
|68
|73
|72
|65
|278
|$125,400
|56
|T-13
|Mark Hubbard
|-10
|71
|71
|67
|69
|278
|$125,400
|56
|T-13
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-10
|68
|64
|76
|70
|278
|$125,400
|56
|T-13
|Roger Sloan
|-10
|70
|69
|69
|70
|278
|$125,400
|56
|T-17
|Adam Scott
|-9
|65
|73
|73
|68
|279
|$90,750
|46
|T-17
|Brian Stuard
|-9
|69
|71
|69
|68
|279
|$90,750
|46
|T-17
|
Jim Furyk
|-9
|70
|67
|71
|69
|279
|$90,750
|46
|T-17
|
Brandt Snedeker
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|70
|279
|$90,750
|46
|T-17
|Lanto Griffin
|-9
|69
|69
|70
|69
|279
|$90,750
|46
|T-17
|
Harold Varner III
|-9
|72
|66
|69
|70
|279
|$90,750
|46
|T-23
|
Adam Long
|-10
|67
|68
|77
|68
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|
Brice Garnett
|-10
|70
|70
|72
|68
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|Scott Harrington
|-10
|72
|70
|70
|68
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|Harry Higgs
|-10
|71
|69
|71
|69
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|
Francesco Molinari
|-10
|66
|71
|72
|71
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|Chesson Hadley
|-9
|72
|69
|68
|71
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|Andrew Landry
|-9
|65
|74
|69
|72
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|Daniel Berger
|-9
|73
|69
|66
|72
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|Brian Gay
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|73
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-23
|Michael Thompson
|-9
|71
|68
|68
|73
|280
|$52,140
|32
|T-33
|Rafael Campos
|-7
|71
|71
|73
|66
|281
|$34,461
|20
|T-33
|Isaiah Salinda
|-7
|72
|70
|71
|68
|281
|$34,461
|—
|T-33
|Harris English
|-7
|70
|68
|72
|71
|281
|$34,461
|20
|T-33
|Aaron Baddeley
|-7
|69
|70
|71
|71
|281
|$34,461
|20
|T-33
|Rhein Gibson
|-7
|74
|68
|66
|73
|281
|$34,461
|20
|T-33
|Chez Reavie
|-7
|69
|68
|69
|75
|281
|$34,461
|20
|T-33
|Sebastian Munoz
|-7
|71
|67
|67
|76
|281
|$34,461
|20
|T-40
|John Oda
|-6
|70
|66
|77
|69
|281
|$26,730
|00
|T-40
|Carlos Ortiz
|-6
|72
|69
|72
|69
|282
|$26,730
|15
|T-40
|Kevin Chappell
|-6
|72
|70
|71
|69
|282
|$26,730
|15
|T-40
|Patrick Cantlay
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|72
|282
|$26,730
|15
|T-44
|Hank Lebioda
|-5
|71
|70
|72
|70
|283
|$20,843
|11
|T-44
|Patrick Rodgers
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|72
|283
|$20,843
|11
|T-44
|Bo Hoag
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|72
|283
|$20,843
|11
|T-44
|Cameron Tringale
|-5
|68
|74
|69
|72
|283
|$20,843
|11
|T-44
|Bud Cauley
|-5
|69
|72
|66
|76
|283
|$20,843
|11
|T-49
|Si Woo Kim
|-4
|69
|70
|75
|70
|284
|$17,006
|9
|T-49
|Sung-jae Im
|-4
|70
|72
|71
|71
|284
|$17,006
|9
|T-49
|Michael Gligic
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|72
|284
|$17,006
|9
|T-52
|Rob Oppenheim
|-3
|68
|74
|74
|69
|285
|$15,807
|7
|T-52
|David Hearn
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$15,807
|7
|T-52
|Maverick McNealy
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|72
|285
|$15,807
|7
|T-52
|Robby Shelton
|-3
|70
|67
|74
|74
|285
|$15,807
|7
|T-56
|Tyler Duncan
|-2
|68
|74
|71
|73
|286
|$15,180
|6
|T-56
|Fabian Gomez
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|$15,180
|6
|T-56
|Talor Gooch
|-2
|69
|69
|72
|76
|286
|$15,180
|6
|T-56
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-2
|70
|71
|67
|78
|286
|$15,180
|6
|T-60
|Vaughn Taylor
|-1
|73
|69
|72
|73
|287
|$14,784
|5
|T-60
|Brendan Steele
|-1
|74
|68
|72
|73
|287
|$14,784
|5
|T-62
|Max Homa
|E
|70
|70
|76
|72
|288
|$14,388
|5
|T-62
|Bo Van Pelt
|E
|72
|70
|72
|74
|288
|$14,388
|5
|T-62
|Ricky Barnes
|E
|72
|70
|72
|74
|288
|$14,388
|5
|T-62
|Kristoffer Ventura
|E
|72
|70
|71
|75
|288
|$14,388
|4
|66
|Tyler McCumber
|+4
|74
|78
|75
|75
|292
|$14,058
|4
|67
|Scott Piercy
|+5
|70
|72
|80
|71
|293
|$13,926
|4
