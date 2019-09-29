Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much each golfer won at the Safeway Open

How much each golfer won at the Safeway Open

How much each golfer won at the Safeway Open

September 29, 2019

Cameron Champ broke an 11-month slump on Sunday, claiming the Safeway Open title in dramatic fashion on the 18th green for his second PGA Tour victory.

The Safeway Open was the third regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season. There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Safeway Open.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX PTS
1 Cameron Champ -17 67 68 67 69 271 $1,188,000 500
2 Adam Hadwin -16 68 70 67 67 270 $719,400 300
3 Marc Leishman -14 70 72 67 65 274 $455,400 190
T-4 Charles Howell III -13 73 65 69 68 275 $277,750 115
T-4 Zac Blair -13 75 66 66 68 275 $277,750 115
T-4 Justin Thomas -13 71 64 71 69 275 $277,750 115
T-7 Dylan Frittelli -12 70 65 75 66 276 $207,350 85
T-7 Cameron Percy -12 70 69 70 67 276 $207,350 85
T-7 Xinjun Zhang -12 69 68 70 69 276 $207,350 85
T-10 Nick Watney -11 70 67 67 69 277 $166,650 70
T-10 Collin Morikawa -11 72 64 70 71 277 $166,650 70
T-10 Nick Taylor -11 69 66 70 72 277 $166,650 70
T-13 Corey Conners -10 68 73 72 65 278 $125,400 56
T-13 Mark Hubbard -10 71 71 67 69 278 $125,400 56
T-13 Bryson DeChambeau -10 68 64 76 70 278 $125,400 56
T-13 Roger Sloan -10 70 69 69 70 278 $125,400 56
T-17 Adam Scott -9 65 73 73 68 279 $90,750 46
T-17 Brian Stuard -9 69 71 69 68 279 $90,750 46
T-17
Jim Furyk
 -9 70 67 71 69 279 $90,750 46
T-17
Brandt Snedeker
 -9 69 68 70 70 279 $90,750 46
T-17 Lanto Griffin -9 69 69 70 69 279 $90,750 46
T-17
Harold Varner III
 -9 72 66 69 70 279 $90,750 46
T-23
Adam Long
 -10 67 68 77 68 280 $52,140 32
T-23
Brice Garnett
 -10 70 70 72 68 280 $52,140 32
T-23 Scott Harrington -10 72 70 70 68 280 $52,140 32
T-23 Harry Higgs -10 71 69 71 69 280 $52,140 32
T-23
Francesco Molinari
 -10 66 71 72 71 280 $52,140 32
T-23 Chesson Hadley -9 72 69 68 71 280 $52,140 32
T-23 Andrew Landry -9 65 74 69 72 280 $52,140 32
T-23 Daniel Berger -9 73 69 66 72 280 $52,140 32
T-23 Brian Gay -9 70 67 70 73 280 $52,140 32
T-23 Michael Thompson -9 71 68 68 73 280 $52,140 32
T-33 Rafael Campos -7 71 71 73 66 281 $34,461 20
T-33 Isaiah Salinda -7 72 70 71 68 281  $34,461
T-33 Harris English -7 70 68 72 71 281  $34,461 20
T-33 Aaron Baddeley -7 69 70 71 71 281  $34,461 20
T-33 Rhein Gibson -7 74 68 66 73 281  $34,461 20
T-33 Chez Reavie -7 69 68 69 75 281  $34,461 20
T-33 Sebastian Munoz -7 71 67 67 76 281  $34,461 20
T-40 John Oda -6 70 66 77 69 281 $26,730 00
T-40 Carlos Ortiz -6 72 69 72 69 282 $26,730 15
T-40 Kevin Chappell -6 72 70 71 69 282 $26,730 15
T-40 Patrick Cantlay -6 69 71 70 72 282 $26,730 15
T-44 Hank Lebioda -5 71 70 72 70 283 $20,843 11
T-44 Patrick Rodgers -5 70 71 70 72 283 $20,843 11
T-44 Bo Hoag -5 71 70 70 72 283 $20,843 11
T-44 Cameron Tringale -5 68 74 69 72 283 $20,843 11
T-44 Bud Cauley -5 69 72 66 76 283 $20,843 11
T-49 Si Woo Kim -4 69 70 75 70 284 $17,006 9
T-49 Sung-jae Im -4 70 72 71 71 284 $17,006 9
T-49 Michael Gligic -4 72 69 71 72 284 $17,006 9
T-52 Rob Oppenheim -3 68 74 74 69 285 $15,807 7
T-52 David Hearn -3 71 70 72 72 285  $15,807 7
T-52 Maverick McNealy -3 70 71 72 72 285  $15,807 7
T-52 Robby Shelton -3 70 67 74 74 285  $15,807 7
T-56 Tyler Duncan -2 68 74 71 73 286 $15,180 6
T-56 Fabian Gomez -2 71 70 71 74 286  $15,180 6
T-56 Talor Gooch -2 69 69 72 76 286  $15,180 6
T-56 Jhonattan Vegas -2 70 71 67 78 286  $15,180 6
T-60 Vaughn Taylor -1 73 69 72 73 287 $14,784 5
T-60 Brendan Steele -1 74 68 72 73 287 $14,784 5
T-62 Max Homa E 70 70 76 72 288 $14,388 5
T-62 Bo Van Pelt E 72 70 72 74 288 $14,388 5
T-62 Ricky Barnes E 72 70 72 74 288 $14,388 5
T-62 Kristoffer Ventura E 72 70 71 75 288 $14,388 4
66 Tyler McCumber +4 74 78 75 75 292 $14,058 4
67 Scott Piercy +5 70 72 80 71 293 $13,926 4

