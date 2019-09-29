U.S. storms back to beat Great Britain & Ireland in PGA Cup

The U.S., facing a 10-6 deficit entering the final day of the “Ryder Cup for the PGA Club Professionals”, stormed to a 14-12 victory on Sunday in the 29th PGA Cup.

The Americans won eight of the 10 Sunday singles matches at the Fazio Foothills Course at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.

The U.S., considered underdogs entering the event, now leads the all-time series 18-7-4. The U.S. last won the Cup and the Llandudno International Trophy outright in 2011 and retained it in 2013 with a 13-13 tie. GB&I had won the last two.

Bob Sowards of Dublin, Ohio, got things started with a hole-out eagle on a blind downhill pitch, the first U.S. point of the day.

Rookie Alex Beach of Stamford, Connecticut, then made birdie after facing a tough lie near the green to earn another point.

The decisive point was won by Marty Jertson of Phoenix, the Vice President of Fitting & Performance for Ping Golf, and who has designed several of the clubs in his bag.

Jertson drained a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 16 for a 4-and-2 win. It was his lone point of the week.

“I started thinking we had a real chance, so it was time to put the pedal to the metal,” said Jertson. “It’s unbelievable feeling. I think it was fitting to clinch it (on No. 16 green) in front of all the boys, spouses and fans.”

The 2021 PGA Cup will be staged at Foxhills Resort Club & Resort in Ottershaw in Surrey, England. GB&I won the Cup there in 2017.