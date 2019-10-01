Comfort, Style and Stability Help Erik Van Rooyen Accomplish His Pro Golf Goals

European Tour winner Erik Van Rooyen has taken his game to new heights in 2019 with a win at the Scandinavian Invitation and T8 finish at the PGA Championship at Bethpage. He’s confident in his game as well as the style and comfort his ECCO shoes afford him on the golf course.
2020 Ryder Cup 51m ago
Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker says he didn't mean to leave Tiger, Phil out of discussion
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson maybe weren’t top of mind when Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker talked about potential players for next (…)
Equipment 2hr ago
Titleist releases experimental EXP∙01 golf ball
Gear: Titleist Experimental EXP∙01 golf ball Price: $39.99 per dozen Specs: (…)
PGA Tour 19hr ago
Report of failed driver tests, Rory McIlroy's comments add more fuel to the distance debate
At this pace, a “Distance Insights” report may not even be necessary. The USGA and R&A joint report “to study the past, (…)
Amateur 21hr ago
Kirk Triplett wins playoff for 3rd Pebble Beach senior title
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Kirk Triplett won the Pure Insurance Championship for the third time Sunday at Pebble Beach, beating Billy (…)
PGA Tour 1d ago
PGA Tour's straight shooter: Brooks Koepka won't hold back
Brooks Koepka talks the talk and walks the walk. And he never walks back the talk. In a world full of professional athletes who deliver (…)
PGA Tour 2d ago
How much each golfer won at the Safeway Open
Cameron Champ broke an 11-month slump on Sunday, claiming the Safeway Open title in dramatic fashion on the 18th green for his second PGA (…)
PGA Tour 2d ago
All the PGA Tour trophies for the 2019-20 season
Take a look at the trophies won on the PGA Tour for the 2019-20 season. This list starts with the Joaquin Niemann’s hardware at A (…)
Equipment 2d ago
Winner's Bag: Cameron Champ, Safeway Open
The clubs Cameron Champ used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Safeway Open: DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green (…)
PGA Tour 2d ago
Cameron Champ wins Safeway Open: 'This one was for you, Pops'
NAPA, Calif. – The tears started rolling as soon as Cameron Champ holed the winning putt at the Safeway Open. All the emotions of (…)
PGA 2d ago
U.S. storms back to beat Great Britain & Ireland in PGA Cup
The U.S., facing a 10-6 deficit entering the final day of the “Ryder Cup for the PGA Club Professionals”, stormed to a 14-12 victory on (…)
