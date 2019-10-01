Eamon's Corner: Sometimes you're the pigeon, sometimes you're the statue

Professional sports is one of the most fickle ways to make a living. Sometimes you’re the pigeon and sometimes you’re the statue.

Cameron Champ was both this year.

Champ, who won the 2019 Safeway Open, entered his pigeon days when the then 24-year-old won the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship.

His statue days quickly followed.

In 26 events after his win at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, Champ totaled two top-10 finishes and 11 missed cuts. He was soon out of the conversation of the most impressive rookies on the PGA Tour.

After the Wyndham Championship in early August, Champ’s coach Sean Foley was philosophical about the player’s struggles and emphasized it was still early on the steep learning curve of playing on Tour.

Golf is not about the guy who is happiest. It’s about the guy who can endure the most disappointment and still get up the next day and keep doing it.

Watch the latest installment of Eamon’s Corner at the top of this page.