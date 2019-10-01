Bio Kim banned from Korean Tour for obscene gesture

The Korean Professional Golfers Association suspended Bio Kim for three years for making an obscene gesture towards the gallery during the final round of the Korean Tour’s DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open, according to a report on Golf Channel.

The incident in question occurred on the 16th tee box. Kim teed off and then got teed off because someone took a picture during his swing. Kim quickly turned to the fans and flipped them off, then slammed his club into the ground.

Kim, who was leading the tour’s money list, went on to win the event. He later apologized for his actions, even kneeling before reporters and cameras.

The Korean Tour put the suspension to a vote and decided unanimously to ban Kim. “Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behavior,” said a statement released by the tour.

Kim turned pro in 2010. In 2018, he played 19 events on the Korn Ferry Tour, making eight cuts and taking home $36,760.