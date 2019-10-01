Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Betting odds, predictions and picks

The fourth event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season takes place in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open features the strongest field of the year. Several of the top golfers from the Official World Golf Ranking are scheduled to tee off Thursday morning, including No. 1 Brooks Koepka.
The stats best tailored to success at the course, courtesy of historical data from Data Golf and Fantasy National, are:
- Strokes Gained: Off the tee
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Strokes Gained: Around the green
- Strokes Gained: Par 5s
- Par 4 Efficiency: 400-450 Yards
My model looks at the most recent 36 rounds played on courses with Bentgrass greens for each golfer in the field.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open – Tier 1
Patrick Cantlay (+1200)
Cantlay is the second-best golfer in attendance by the OWGR measure at No. 7. The 2018 TPC Summerlin champion followed it up with a solo runner-up result last year. He tops the stat model, ranking inside the top 10 of the field in all but SG: Around the green.
Dylan Frittelli (+4500)
Frittelli has fired out of the gates to start the 2019-20 Tour season. He was T-6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship two weeks ago and T-7 at the Safeway Open last week. This is his first trip to TPC Summerlin, but he’s coming off a strong putting performance last week and led the field in SG: Approach and SG: Tee to green two weeks ago.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open – Tier 2
Jason Kokrak (+5000)
Kokrak has made the cut here each of the last four years with a top finish of T-20. He took the last two weeks off after starting his season with a missed cut at The Greenbrier, but he made it all the way to last year’s Tour Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He’s 16th in the field in SG: Approach and 17th in SG: Off the tee.
Brian Harman (+5500)
Harman hasn’t played TPC Summerlin since a T-15 result in 2017. He skipped last week’s event; he was T-14 at the Sanderson Farms and T-3 at The Greenbrier. He isn’t a great fit by the stat model, but his approach and tee-to-green games were strong at the Sanderson Farms.
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open – Longshots
Bronson Burgoon (+10000)
Burgoon’s strong start to the season crashed to a halt with a missed cut last week. He had finished T-19 at The Greenbrier and T-6 at Sanderson Farms. He missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at this venue, but he’s a low scorer who excels on par 5s. That’s necessary with just three on the course ranging from 560 to 606 yards.
Sam Ryder (+12500)
Ryder enters the week ranked 216th in OWGR. He was solo third in this event a year ago and started the 2019-20 season with a T-31 at The Greenbrier before missing his next two cuts. He has been strong around the greens and off the tee and just needs to be reliable with the putter on greens where he has had success.
2019-20 winners: Joaquin Niemann – A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (+2800)
Complete odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Brooks Koepka
|8/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|12/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|16/1
|Adam Scott
|20/1
|Tony Finau
|20/1
|Webb Simpson
|20/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|22/1
|Collin Morikawa
|25/1
|Gary Woodland
|30/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|30/1
|Adam Hadwin
|40/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|40/1
|Cameron Champ
|40/1
|Charles Howell III
|40/1
|Byeong Hun An
|45/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|45/1
|Chez Reavie
|50/1
|J.T. Poston
|50/1
|Jason Kokrak
|50/1
|Matthew Wolff
|50/1
|Scottie Scheffler
|50/1
|Brian Harman
|55/1
|Aaron Wise
|66/1
|Abraham Ancer
|66/1
|Andrew Putnam
|66/1
|Bubba Watson
|66/1
|Cameron Smith
|66/1
|Harold Varner III
|66/1
|Keegan Bradley
|66/1
|Kevin Na
|66/1
|Lucas Glover
|66/1
|Scott Piercy
|66/1
|Ryan Moore
|70/1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|70/1
|Bud Cauley
|80/1
|Danuel Berger
|80/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|80/1
|Nick Watney
|80/1
|Rory Sabbatini
|80/1
|Russell Knox
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|80/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|90/1
|Phil Mickelson
|90/1
|Ryan Palmer
|90/1
|Tom Lewis
|90/1
|Joel Dahmen
|100/1
|Bronson Burgoon
|100/1
|Cameron Percy
|100/1
|Carlos Ortiz
|100/1
|Chesson Hadley
|100/1
|Denny McCarthy
|100/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|100/1
|Kyle Stanley
|100/1
|Lanto Griffin
|100/1
|Martin Laird
|100/1
|Nick Taylor
|100/1
|Russell Henley
|100/1
|Andrew Landry
|100/1
|J.J. Spaun
|100/1
|Peter Uihlein
|100/1
|Roger Sloan
|125/1
|Sam Burns
|125/1
|Sam Ryder
|125/1
|Si Woo Kim
|125/1
|Troy Merritt
|125/1
|Aaron Baddeley
|150/1
|Austin Cook
|150/1
|Branden Grace
|150/1
|Brian Stuard
|150/1
|C.T. Pan
|150/1
|Charley Hoffman
|150/1
|Harry Higgs
|150/1
|Joel Dahmen
|150/1
|Keith Mitchell
|150/1
|Kramer Hickok
|150/1
|Luke List
|150/1
|Matt Jones
|150/1
|Michael Thompson
|150/1
|Nate Lashley
|150/1
|Patrick Rodgers
|150/1
|Patton Kizzire
|150/1
|Robby Shelton
|150/1
|Scott Stallings
|150/1
|Wyndham Clark
|150/1
|Zac Blair
|150/1
|Bill Haas
|175/1
|Fabián Gomez
|175/1
|Grayson Murray
|175/1
|Mark Hubbard
|175/1
|Pat Perez
|175/1
|Adam Schenk
|200/1
|Beau Hossler
|200/1
|Brendan Steele
|200/1
|Brian Gay
|200/1
|Danny Lee
|200/1
|Doc Redman
|200/1
|Kurt Kitayama
|200/1
|Peter Malnati
|200/1
|Ryan Armour
|200/1
|Sepp Straka
|200/1
|Sung Kang
|200/1
|Talor Gooch
|200/1
|Xinjun Zhang
|200/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|250/1
|Bo Hoag
|250/1
|James Hahn
|250/1
|Mac Hughes
|250/1
|Max Homa
|250/1
|Scott Brown
|250/1
|Brandon Hagy
|300/1
|Brenden Todd
|300/1
|Chris Stroud
|300/1
|Graham DeLaet
|300/1
|Heinrik Norlander
|300/1
|Kristoffer Ventura
|300/1
|Matthew NeSmith
|300/1
|Rob Oppenheim
|300/1
|Ryan Brehm
|300/1
|Ted Potter Jr.
|300/1
|Jim Herman
|400/1
|Kyoung Hoon Lee
|400/1
|Matt Every
|400/1
|Maverick McNealy
|400/1
|Akshay Bhatia
|500/1
|Ben Taylor
|500/1
|Bo Van Pelt
|500/1
|John Huh
|500/1
|Morgan Hoffmann
|500/1
|Rod Pampling
|500/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|500/1
|Chase Kopeka
|750/1
|Jack Trent
|750/1
|Martin Trainer
|750/1
|Michael Hopper
|750/1
|Michael Kim
|750/1
|Smylie Kaufman
|750/1
|Kevin Stadler
|1000/1
