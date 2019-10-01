Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Betting odds, predictions and picks

The fourth event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season takes place in Las Vegas at TPC Summerlin. The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open features the strongest field of the year. Several of the top golfers from the Official World Golf Ranking are scheduled to tee off Thursday morning, including No. 1 Brooks Koepka.

The stats best tailored to success at the course, courtesy of historical data from Data Golf and Fantasy National, are:

Strokes Gained: Off the tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the green

Strokes Gained: Par 5s

Par 4 Efficiency: 400-450 Yards

My model looks at the most recent 36 rounds played on courses with Bentgrass greens for each golfer in the field.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open – Tier 1

Patrick Cantlay (+1200)

Cantlay is the second-best golfer in attendance by the OWGR measure at No. 7. The 2018 TPC Summerlin champion followed it up with a solo runner-up result last year. He tops the stat model, ranking inside the top 10 of the field in all but SG: Around the green.

Dylan Frittelli (+4500)

Frittelli has fired out of the gates to start the 2019-20 Tour season. He was T-6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship two weeks ago and T-7 at the Safeway Open last week. This is his first trip to TPC Summerlin, but he’s coming off a strong putting performance last week and led the field in SG: Approach and SG: Tee to green two weeks ago.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open – Tier 2

Jason Kokrak (+5000)

Kokrak has made the cut here each of the last four years with a top finish of T-20. He took the last two weeks off after starting his season with a missed cut at The Greenbrier, but he made it all the way to last year’s Tour Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He’s 16th in the field in SG: Approach and 17th in SG: Off the tee.

Brian Harman (+5500)

Harman hasn’t played TPC Summerlin since a T-15 result in 2017. He skipped last week’s event; he was T-14 at the Sanderson Farms and T-3 at The Greenbrier. He isn’t a great fit by the stat model, but his approach and tee-to-green games were strong at the Sanderson Farms.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open – Longshots

Bronson Burgoon (+10000)

Burgoon’s strong start to the season crashed to a halt with a missed cut last week. He had finished T-19 at The Greenbrier and T-6 at Sanderson Farms. He missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at this venue, but he’s a low scorer who excels on par 5s. That’s necessary with just three on the course ranging from 560 to 606 yards.

Sam Ryder (+12500)

Ryder enters the week ranked 216th in OWGR. He was solo third in this event a year ago and started the 2019-20 season with a T-31 at The Greenbrier before missing his next two cuts. He has been strong around the greens and off the tee and just needs to be reliable with the putter on greens where he has had success.

2019-20 winners: Joaquin Niemann – A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (+2800)

