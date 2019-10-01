Titleist releases experimental EXP∙01 golf ball

Gear: Titleist Experimental EXP∙01 golf ball

Price: $39.99 per dozen

Specs: Three-piece, urethane-covered ball

The Titleist research and development team is constantly experimenting with new materials, cover designs and processes to refine and improve the Pro V1 and Pro V1x. Typically, to conduct real-world tests, Titleist creates small batches of prototype balls and asks PGA Tour staff players to use them and provide feedback. Titleist also seeds out prototype balls to members of Team Titleist, the company’s virtual community.

Starting now, any golfer interested in trying experimental Titleist golf balls can do so, as the first product in the brand’s new EXP Project has just been released, the EXP∙01 ball.

Titleist said the goal of the project is to allow golfers to have a chance to try gear that is in the developmental stages of production. These products will have limited runs. For example, pro shops and golf specialty shops will receive only between six and 12 dozen boxes of EXP∙01 balls and likely won’t be able to re-order the balls after they sell out. The company anticipates the EXP∙01 golf balls will be gone by the end of 2019.

Normally when a new ball is released, the manufacturer touts features and benefits, but Titleist is not doing that with the EXP∙01 because everyone who buys a box is being encouraged to provide the company with feedback and thoughts. Boasting about things like a faster core, softer feel or redesigned cover could skew the feedback.

What we do know is the EXP∙01 is a three-piece, urethane-covered ball. That makes its basic construction similar to the Pro V1 and the AVX. The Titleist Pro V1x, which has a four-piece construction, has a firmer feel than the Pro V1 and spins more, so it flies higher. The AVX ball is designed to be the softest-feeling of Titleist’s premium balls and create the least amount of spin, so it flies the lowest.

The new balls will be USGA conforming for tournament play or handicap purposes.

Titleist noted the EXP∙01 has 346 dimples, so it will have a different cover pattern than the 352-dimple Pro V1 and the 328-dimple Pro V1x.

The company does not anticipate the EXP∙01 to be used by players on the PGA Tour or other professional circuits.