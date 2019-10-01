U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s comments suggest old way of thinking still in vogue

KOHLER, Wis. – Padraig Harrington built his career on an almost compulsive attention to detail, the painstaking turning of every stone necessary to win three major championships with what might be considered a less than textbook swing. If Europe’s Ryder Cup captain was paying his customary close attention on Tuesday morning, he will have registered a couple of insights about his American counterpart Steve Stricker that can only help his confidence in retaining Samuel Ryder’s little gold cup a year from now.

When the two captains faced the media here at Whistling Straits, the first question Stricker fielded was on the magnitude of being captain in his home state and what it all means for Wisconsin. His answer was what you’d expect— “This is the ultimate … the excitement level is through the roof” — but the question hinted at an added pressure Stricker faces beyond leading a squad that seemingly can’t win and can’t get along.

He’s not only the skipper for Team USA. He’s an ambassador for the state, a local boy who lives less than 100 miles away in Madison (in dairyland, 100 miles is equivalent to just around the corner). The pressure of local pride will be just another unnecessary distraction for a man who is already famously sentimental and prone to tears.

But a more revealing moment came when Stricker was asked about the prospects of U.S. team mainstays Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. “It looks like Phil is building up his calves and getting thinner and hitting more bombs,” he joked. “Anything is possible with Phil, and with Tiger we know what type of player and competitor he is.”

Stricker said it’s feasible both might qualify. As of today, Woods, the Masters champion, stands fourth in the qualification points rankings. Mickelson is 24th. Neither has shown much form in months.

At the last Ryder Cup a year ago in Paris, Woods and Mickelson were captain’s picks for the team and performed abysmally. Mickelson’s selection was greeted warmly in Europe, one former European captain told me. They knew— as Furyk did — that the test in Paris would be hitting fairways and that Lefty couldn’t be assured of hitting French territory if he teed off from atop the Eiffel Tower.

With that in mind, if Mickelson is again showing little form, and by then at the age of 50, he will have no business being on the 2020 U.S. team at Whistling Straits. He could be a tremendous asset in any team room, but his clubs should stay home. But Stricker gave no indication that either Mickelson or Woods would have to prove themselves to earn a spot on his bench. Quite the opposite, in fact.

“To leave any of those guys out would be hard to do, just because of what they mean and what they have meant to these teams over the years,” he said.

That suggests Stricker may be hostage to the same thinking that helped doom the recent captaincies of Furyk and Davis Love III. All three men served on the oft-maligned task force set up by the PGA of America in the aftermath of the heavy American defeat at Gleneagles in 2014. Mickelson was also on that task force. So too was Woods. The last three U.S. captains have been drawn from that small circle, and the decisions they have made — particularly Furyk’s decision to pick Mickelson — creates a perception of an old boys’ network looking after its own. Are the captain’s decisions being crowdsourced? And is the captain compromised as a result?

Stricker didn’t do much to dispel that notion in his comments Tuesday.

While Harrington looked like a man happy to recall the highs of recent European wins, Stricker seemed more eager to forget the lows, which is difficult to do when your team has been defeated and often divided.

It’s testament to the fondness and respect Stricker commands among his peers that he is the first American Ryder Cup captain who has never won a major. A casual glance at some of Europe’s winning skippers in the last quarter-century — Thomas Bjorn, Paul McGinley, Colin Montgomerie, Sam Torrance, Bernard Gallacher — proves that owning an individual major is irrelevant to the captaincy, that teams rally around a leader and not a resume.

Stricker may prove to be in that same mold, able to inspire a team to reverse what has been a dreary run of results over the last two decades, and to do so at home. “The state is going to show up big time, and we’re going to have the crowd on our side,” he said Tuesday. That vocal, local fan support for Stricker is a great start. It remains to be seen what else he has.