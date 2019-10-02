Brooks Koepka underwent September stem cell procedure on left knee

LAS VEGAS – Brooks Koepka turned in another sterling campaign last season, winning three times, including his fourth major triumph at the PGA Championship as well as posting runner-up finishes in the Masters and U.S. Open and finishing in a tie for fourth in the British Open.

Turns out the world No. 1 did much of his work on a bum knee.

Ahead of his season debut in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, Koepka revealed Wednesday he underwent a stem cell procedure to relieve discomfort and strengthen his left knee that he said had been bugging him since March. The procedure was performed Sept. 2 in Orlando.

“It wasn’t surgery, it’s stem cell, so they go in and inject it into my knee,” Koepka said. “I’m watching it on the screen, as they were doing it, and it was probably one of the most painful things, I was screaming when they did it.”

Koepka stayed off his feet best he could for three days after the procedure, then started rehabbing the area. He started practicing 10 days ago.

“I can finally practice again without pain,” he said. “Last year I couldn’t practice. People forget I had a wrist injury. My wrist wasn’t 100% and my left knee hurt starting in March. I am close to 100 percent now.”

Koepka finished in a tie for third in The Tour Championship in his last start. He is making his fifth start in the Shriners. He missed cuts in 2014 and 2016 and tied for fourth in 2015 and finished second in 2017. Seeing that it’s an odd year, if this trend continues, he’ll be in the hunt come Sunday.