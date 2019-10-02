European Tour falls short of perfection with 2020 schedule

Call it business as usual in 2020 for the European Tour after it announced its full 2020 schedule. Just don’t give the world’s second-best tour 10 marks out of 10.

For the fourth straight year the Rolex Series highlights the Euro Tour schedule but, similar to this year, there are eight Rolex tournaments. That’s two short of what chief executive Keith Pelley targeted when he announced the lucrative series of events featuring prize funds in excess of $7 million.

The eight tournaments – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. BMW PGA Championship, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship – mirror this year’s Rolex Series at similar times of the year.

Pelley had hoped to have reached double figures by this point in his tenure. “Our goal is eight or nine in 2017 with a goal of 10 by 2018,” Pelley said when he launched the series in November 2016. While he did not reach that target last year or this season, there was hope he would hit 10 next year.

There are no new tournaments next year, while the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Trophée Hassan II, Scandinavian Invitation, French Open and BetFred British Masters make date changes.

The 2020 schedule features the Olympics Games in Tokyo. As with 2016, it will count towards a player’s quota of tournaments.

