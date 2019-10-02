European Tour falls short of perfection with 2020 schedule

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By October 2, 2019 9:12 am

Call it business as usual in 2020 for the European Tour after it announced its full 2020 schedule. Just don’t give the world’s second-best tour 10 marks out of 10.

For the fourth straight year the Rolex Series highlights the Euro Tour schedule but, similar to this year, there are eight Rolex tournaments. That’s two short of what chief executive Keith Pelley targeted when he announced the lucrative series of events featuring prize funds in excess of $7 million.

The eight tournaments – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. BMW PGA Championship, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship – mirror this year’s Rolex Series at similar times of the year.

Pelley had hoped to have reached double figures by this point in his tenure. “Our goal is eight or nine in 2017 with a goal of 10 by 2018,” Pelley said when he launched the series in November 2016. While he did not reach that target last year or this season, there was hope he would hit 10 next year.

There are no new tournaments next year, while the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Trophée Hassan II, Scandinavian Invitation, French Open and BetFred British Masters make date changes.

The 2020 schedule features the Olympics Games in Tokyo. As with 2016, it will count towards a player’s quota of tournaments.

European Tour International Schedule

2019

Date Tournament Location
Nov. 28 – Dec. 1 Hong Kong Open Hong Kong GC, Fanling, Hong Kong
Nov. 28 – Dec. 1 Alfred Dunhill Championship Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
Dec. 5 – 8 Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open Heritage GC, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius
Dec. 19 – 22 Australian PGA Championship RACV Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

2020

Jan. 9 – 12 South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
Jan. 16 – 19 ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY EGA Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Jan. 23 – 26 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
Jan. 30 – Feb. 2 Saudi International Powered by SBIA Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Feb. 6 – 9 ISPS Handa Vic Open 13th Beach GC, Geelong, Victoria, Australia
Feb. 20 – 23 WGC – Mexico Championship Chapultepec GC, Mexico City, Mexico
Feb. 27 – March 1 Oman Open Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman
March 5 – 8 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters Education City GC, Doha, Qatar
March 12 – 15 Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya
March 19 – 22 Hero Indian Open DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India
March 25 – 29 WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA
April 9 – 12 THE MASTERS Augusta National GC, Georgia, USA
April 16-19 Maybank Championship TBC, Malaysia
April 23-26 Volvo China Open TBC, China
April 30 – May 3 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
May 9-10 GolfSixes Cascais Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal
May 14-17 US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
May 21-24 Made in Denmark presented by FREJA Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farsoe, Denmark
May 28-31 DUBAI DUTY FREE IRISH OPEN TBC, Ireland
June4-7 Trophee Hassan II Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
June 11-14 Scandinavian Invitation TBC, Sweden
June 18-21 US OPEN Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, NY, USA
June 25-28 BMW International Open Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
July 2-5 Open de France TBC, France
July 2-5 WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN, USA
July 9-12 ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS SCOTTISH OPEN The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
July 16-19 The 149th OPEN Royal St, George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England
July 30 – Aug. 2 Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood Close House GC, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
July 30 – Aug. 2 Olympic Men’s Golf Competition Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan
Aug. 6-9 UK Event Confirmed TBC
Aug. 13-16 TBC
Aug. 20-23 D+D Real Czech Masters Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
Aug. 27-30 Omega European Masters Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
Sept. 3-6 Porsche European Open Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
Sept. 10-13 BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
Sept. 17-20 KLM Open Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands
Sept. 25-27 The 2020 Ryder Cup Whistling Straits GC, WI, USA
Oct. 1-4 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
Oct. 8-11 ITALIAN OPEN TBC, Italy
Oct. 15-18 Mutuactivos Open de Espana Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Oct. 22-25 Portugal Masters Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura, Portugal
Oct. 29 – Nov. 1 WGC – HSBC Champions Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
Nov. 5-8 TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN TBC, Turkey
Nov. 12-15 NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE HOSTED BY GARY PLAYER Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
Nov. 19-22 DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, DUBAI Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

