European Tour falls short of perfection with 2020 schedule

Call it business as usual in 2020 for the European Tour after it announced its full 2020 schedule. Just don’t give the world’s second-best tour 10 marks out of 10.
For the fourth straight year the Rolex Series highlights the Euro Tour schedule but, similar to this year, there are eight Rolex tournaments. That’s two short of what chief executive Keith Pelley targeted when he announced the lucrative series of events featuring prize funds in excess of $7 million.
The eight tournaments – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. BMW PGA Championship, Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship – mirror this year’s Rolex Series at similar times of the year.
Pelley had hoped to have reached double figures by this point in his tenure. “Our goal is eight or nine in 2017 with a goal of 10 by 2018,” Pelley said when he launched the series in November 2016. While he did not reach that target last year or this season, there was hope he would hit 10 next year.
There are no new tournaments next year, while the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Trophée Hassan II, Scandinavian Invitation, French Open and BetFred British Masters make date changes.
The 2020 schedule features the Olympics Games in Tokyo. As with 2016, it will count towards a player’s quota of tournaments.
European Tour International Schedule
2019
|Date
|Tournament
|Location
|Nov. 28 – Dec. 1
|Hong Kong Open
|Hong Kong GC, Fanling, Hong Kong
|Nov. 28 – Dec. 1
|Alfred Dunhill Championship
|Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
|Dec. 5 – 8
|Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open
|Heritage GC, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius
|Dec. 19 – 22
|Australian PGA Championship
|RACV Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
2020
|Jan. 9 – 12
|South African Open hosted by the City of Johannesburg
|Randpark GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
|Jan. 16 – 19
|ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY EGA
|Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, UAE
|Jan. 23 – 26
|Omega Dubai Desert Classic
|Emirates GC, Dubai, UAE
|Jan. 30 – Feb. 2
|Saudi International Powered by SBIA
|Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
|Feb. 6 – 9
|ISPS Handa Vic Open
|13th Beach GC, Geelong, Victoria, Australia
|Feb. 20 – 23
|WGC – Mexico Championship
|Chapultepec GC, Mexico City, Mexico
|Feb. 27 – March 1
|Oman Open
|Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman
|March 5 – 8
|Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
|Education City GC, Doha, Qatar
|March 12 – 15
|Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa
|Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya
|March 19 – 22
|Hero Indian Open
|DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India
|March 25 – 29
|WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play
|Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA
|April 9 – 12
|THE MASTERS
|Augusta National GC, Georgia, USA
|April 16-19
|Maybank Championship
|TBC, Malaysia
|April 23-26
|Volvo China Open
|TBC, China
|April 30 – May 3
|Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation
|Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
|May 9-10
|GolfSixes Cascais
|Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal
|May 14-17
|US PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
|TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
|May 21-24
|Made in Denmark presented by FREJA
|Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farsoe, Denmark
|May 28-31
|DUBAI DUTY FREE IRISH OPEN
|TBC, Ireland
|June4-7
|Trophee Hassan II
|Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
|June 11-14
|Scandinavian Invitation
|TBC, Sweden
|June 18-21
|US OPEN
|Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, NY, USA
|June 25-28
|BMW International Open
|Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
|July 2-5
|Open de France
|TBC, France
|July 2-5
|WGC – FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN, USA
|July 9-12
|ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS SCOTTISH OPEN
|The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
|July 16-19
|The 149th OPEN
|Royal St, George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England
|July 30 – Aug. 2
|Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood
|Close House GC, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
|July 30 – Aug. 2
|Olympic Men’s Golf Competition
|Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan
|Aug. 6-9
|UK Event Confirmed
|TBC
|Aug. 13-16
|TBC
|Aug. 20-23
|D+D Real Czech Masters
|Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
|Aug. 27-30
|Omega European Masters
|Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
|Sept. 3-6
|Porsche European Open
|Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
|Sept. 10-13
|BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
|Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|Sept. 17-20
|KLM Open
|Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt, The Netherlands
|Sept. 25-27
|The 2020 Ryder Cup
|Whistling Straits GC, WI, USA
|Oct. 1-4
|Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
|Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland
|Oct. 8-11
|ITALIAN OPEN
|TBC, Italy
|Oct. 15-18
|Mutuactivos Open de Espana
|Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
|Oct. 22-25
|Portugal Masters
|Dom Pedro Victoria GC, Vilamoura, Portugal
|Oct. 29 – Nov. 1
|WGC – HSBC Champions
|Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
|Nov. 5-8
|TURKISH AIRLINES OPEN
|TBC, Turkey
|Nov. 12-15
|NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE HOSTED BY GARY PLAYER
|Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
|Nov. 19-22
|DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP, DUBAI
|Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Comments