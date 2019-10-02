Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Fantasy golf power rankings

TPC Summerlin hosts this week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open as the PGA Tour season makes it annual stop in Las Vegas. The field is the strongest of the year thus far and includes each the season’s first three winners in Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz and Cameron Champ. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka makes his first appearance since finishing T-3 at last season’s Tour Championship.

Seven of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking are scheduled to tee off Thursday morning, including the event’s 2019 and 2018 champions Bryson Dechambeau and Patrick Cantlay, respectively.

The course measures 7,255 yards and plays as a par 71 with Bentgrass greens. It has held an annual PGA Tour stop since 1992.

Fantasy Golf Rankings: Top 30

30. Jim Furyk

The lone multiple-time champ at TPC Summerlin won thrice from 1995 to 1999 but missed the cut last year.

29. Lanto Griffin

Steadily rising up the OWGR with three consecutive top 20s to open the 2019-20 season. His putter and approach game have been the key factors.

28. Harold Varner III

Three straight made cuts culminating with a T-15 here last year. Placed inside the top 20 in each of his first two events of the season.

27. Brian Harman

T-15 here in 2017, T-14 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T-3 at The Greenbrier.

26. Bubba Watson

Watson placed T-47 at The Greenbrier in his lone event since being eliminated from last year’s FedExCup Playoffs at the Northern Trust. He was T-51 in this event in 2018.

25. Cameron Champ

Looking to pull off rare back-to-back victories. Led last week’s field in Strokes Gained Off-the-Tee and SG: Tee-to-Green, while putting together an average putting performance.

24. Lucas Bjerregaard

Shifts to North America following a T-23 at last week’s Alfred Dunhill Championship on the European Tour. Ranked 57 in the world but spends most of his time overseas.

23. Adam Hadwin

Known for his putting, Hadwin gained 1.11 strokes per round with the flat stick last week, but he also gained 2.03 strokes per round off the tee en route to a solo second-place finish.

22. Matthew Wolff

Hasn’t played since being eliminated from the FedExCup Playoffs with a T-71 at the Northern Trust. Can get into contention any week with his strong play around the greens.

21. Collin Morikawa

Coming off a T-10 last week as his best result since winning the Barracuda Championship and his first event of 2019-20.

21. Byeong-Hun An

Followed up a solo third two weeks ago with a missed cut last week. His mercurial putter can take most of the blame, but he also had some rare struggles off the tee.

19. Joaquin Niemann

The Greenbrier champ finished T-10 in Las Vegas a year ago. He took last week off following a T-54 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

18. Chez Reavie

Coming off a disappointing T-33 last week which ended with a Sunday round of 75. Lost 1.01 strokes putting per round over the course of the tournament.

17. Ryan Moore

Shares the 72-hole course scoring record at 260 from his fall of 2012 victory. Made the cut each of the past four years at TPC Summerlin with a best finish of T-15 in 2017.

16. Hideki Matsuyama

Shockingly missed the cut in a weaker field at last week’s Safeway Open. His 2018-19 campaign ended with a solo third at the BMW Championship and a T-9 at the Tour Championship against much better competition.

15. Lucas Glover

A solo third in 2017 and a T-7 in his return last year. Missed two cuts to open this season but has stayed steady with the putter.

14. Jason Kokrak

Tenth in the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over everyone’s last 50 rounds. Made the cut four straight years in Las Vegas.

13. C.T. Pan

A good par 5 scorer, who’ll need it here with only three par 5s ranging from 560 to 606 yards in length.

12. Keegan Bradley

Dropped from 30th to 42nd in the OWGR despite making 20 of 25 cuts with three top 10s last year. His T-24 at The Greenbrier was his best result since a second at the Travelers Championship last June.

11. Brandt Snedeker

Playing for a third consecutive week and coming off a T-17 at the Safeway Open. Placed T-10 back in 2015 but missed the cut in 2016 and returns for the first time since.

10. Dylan Frittelli

Red-hot to start the 2019-20 season with a T-6 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T-7 at the Safeway Open. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and SG: Tee-to-Green two weeks ago.

9. Gary Woodland

The US Open champ enters well-rested having last finished T-15 at the Tour Championship. Finished T-18 in 2018 and T-10 last season.

8. Tony Finau

Would be higher ranked if he wasn’t returning from consecutive events played on the European Tour. Finished T-10 at least week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

7. Abraham Ancer

A relative unknown ranked No. 41 in the OWGR. Picked up a T-4 last year as one of four top 10s on the season. Finished T-21 in the 30-man field at last season’s Tour Championship.

6. Kevin Na

One of six runner-ups to Smylie Kaufman in 2016. Missed the cut in two of the three years since. Gained strokes putting in each of his two events this year with a T-14 at The Greenbrier.

5. Adam Scott

Makes his professional debut at TPC Summerlin but attended college at the nearby University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained Approach and first in SG: Par 5s.

4. Webb Simpson

Holds a share of the course’s 72-hole scoring record at 260 from his victory in 2014. Made the cut in each of the five years since his victory.

3. Bryson DeChambeau

The 2018-19 champ bounced back from a missed cut at The Greenbrier to place T-13 last week at the Safeway Open.

2. Brooks Koepka

The No. 1 player in the world has a solo second in 2017 and a T-4 in 2015 here, dispelling the narrative he cares only about Majors.

1. Patrick Cantlay

The 2018 Shriners champion followed it up with a solo second a year ago. He’s built for this course and is also the second-best player in the field by the OWGR measure.