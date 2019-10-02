Much like his weight, Phil Mickelson is committed to getting his game in shape

LAS VEGAS – To see Phil Mickelson these days is to wonder how many pounds he’s dropped since diving full bore into a weight-loss, health-conscious program last summer ahead of the British Open.

Fifty? Forty-five? Forty? Thirty?

Well, Lefty ain’t saying.

“I feel like a chick in that regard. I don’t like to share,” Mickelson said with a smile Wednesday at TPC Summerlin ahead of the start of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Whatever the number, it’s highly likely his playing weight is below two bills, around 190-195. His calves are huge, there is no hint of a double chin, his arms are bulked up, his waist thinned down.

He no longer can wear about 40 pairs of slacks that fit him just 12 months ago. Heading toward his 50th birthday next summer and playing in his 29th season on the PGA Tour, he weighs about what he did during his college days.

“Ultimately we all need to be accountable for our own health, and I haven’t done a great job of that throughout my career. I wish I had done better. It’s not too late. I’m getting after it now,” he said. “I’m going to continue to make it a lifestyle change. I’m going to continue to eat better, eat less, work out more, just stay committed to it.

“The weight loss won’t be as drastic or quick, but I would anticipate over the next one to two years I would continue to tick down a little bit.”

To what weight? We’ll never know.

Yet while his physique looks much improved and his mental state reinvigorated, Mickelson’s game is out of whack. Has been for some time. After he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last season, he played in 17 events and missed eight cuts. The only time the five-time major champion finished better than 35th in the events he did play on the weekend was when he tied for 18th in the Masters.

In his season debut last week, he missed the cut in the Safeway Open.

He’s now No. 44 in the world.

The drastic drop on weight hasn’t diminished his power, he said, so that hasn’t been the reason for the poor results. He said he’ll keep hitting one bomb after another.

“When I first lost 25, 30 pounds I ended up not being as strong, but I’ve been in the gym now for the last quite a few weeks. The amount that I lift is now significantly more than it was before,” he said when asked about any power outage. “So, no. The answer is no.”

His answer is yes when asked if he’ll turn his game around. Forever the optimist, he doesn’t sound like a player mired in the worst slump of his career. He got in some good practice since missing the cut at Safeway and feels good heading into his first start in Las Vegas since 2005.

“I missed the cut by two last week. It was a lot closer than it looked,” he said. “I played the eight par-5s in 4 over; usually I play them 4- or 5-under. If I do that, I’m in third place after two rounds.

“It’s not as big a fix. Most of the areas were OK. Just a little subtle thing here or there.”