Adam Scott admits he's not sure where his shots are going but still goes low

LAS VEGAS – Adam Scott is in Bizarro world.

The 2013 Masters champion, former world No. 1 and one of the game’s best players for more than 15 years isn’t exactly sure where the ball is going these days.

Somewhat baffled as he stands over the ball, he said he just has to trust what he’s doing and hope that gets the job done.

Well, it did on Thursday in the first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin. The winner of 29 titles worldwide shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 66 to stand three shots behind pace-setting Nick Taylor.

“My score,” Scott laughed when asked what he was most pleased with about his play in the opening round.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Leaderboard | Tee times | Photos

Then he went on to explain the weird place he’s in inside the ropes.

“I’m playing good. I just don’t have a lot of feeling at the moment,” Scott said. “It’s hard to explain. You know, I’m just kind of trusting that it is good. (His coach Brad Malone) tells me it looks all good and everything, but I just don’t have a lot of really good feelings, like I know exactly what I’m going to do on every shot.

“I’m just trusting it, hoping like over the next couple days that kind of feeling comes in. I don’t know why, but it was like that last week, too.”

It’s been like this a few times throughout his career.

“I think there are four or five weeks a year where you really feel like you know what you’re doing with a golf swing, and the rest is down the scale of some idea, not much idea, no idea. I’m somewhere in the middle at the moment.

“Of course, it’s not bad at all. I’m playing good. But when you want to hit a 9-iron at a tucked pin, you want to be sure you’re going to start it on the right line; I’m just not quite there. Maybe I just need a little bit more golf, a little bit more practice.”

Scott shared the lead after the first round in last week’s Safeway Open and eventually tied for 17th.

“I would like to have four good days this week. Last week there was some good stuff, but if you’re a little out of shape on that course you pay the price,” said Scott, who was 4 under through seven holes Thursday but added just one more birdie. “Here it’s a little more generous when there is no wind, so you got to take advantage of this morning. I kind of did, but a slow finish. Hopefully, I can kind of pick things back up when I get out there tomorrow.”