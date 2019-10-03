College golf notebook: Stanford senior makes history, Wake Forest on top again

Andrea Lee’s name will forever be etched in the history of Stanford athletics.

The Cardinal senior broke the women’s college golf program record with her ninth career victory on Tuesday at the Molly Collegiate Invitational at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Oregon, surpassing Mhairi McKay, who held the previous mark of eight.

Lee finished 6 under to claim the Molly individual title, two shots ahead of freshman Angelina Ye and four shots clear of fellow Stanford senior Albane Valenzuela. Thanks to claiming the top three scores on the individual leaderboard, Stanford cruised to the team title in their season-opener, 26 shots clear of runner-up Oregon.

“No words can describe Andrea’s impact on the Stanford Golf program,” said head coach Anne Walker. “She has broken almost every record in the book and it’s hard to ever imagine another player coming close to matching her feat anytime soon.”

SCHOOL RECORD! Andrea Lee wins her ninth career tournament to set a new Stanford mark.

The top-ranked amateur in the world is now two wins behind former Stanford stars Maverick McNealy, Patrick Rodgers and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who all earned 11 victories in their time at Stanford.

“It’s such a huge honor to be able to set the program’s record for career wins,” Lee said after her record-setting performance. “It has definitely been a goal of mine this year, and to accomplish it feels incredible. This is such a special start to the season, clinching both the individual and team victories, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for us the rest of the season.”

Men

Wake Forest shot 8 under as a team in the final round of the Nike Collegiate Invitational, but it still wasn’t enough to catch Oklahoma, who claimed the team title at 29 under, five shots clear of the Demon Deacons. Sooner sophomore Logan McAllister earned his first collegiate victory, claiming the individual title at 11 under.

The squad from Winston Salem, North Carolina, got the last laugh, though, and re-claimed the No. 1 spot in the men’s collegiate team Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings. So far this season, Wake Forest has finished 1-2-2 in its first three events. Washington, Arizona State, Georgia Tech and Louisville round out the top five in the rankings.

In the individual rankings, BYU’s Peter Kuest sits atop the list after winning (or sharing) the individual title in the Cougar’s opening tournaments at the William H. Tucker and Nick Watney Invitational. The 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up John Augenstein (Vanderbilt) is in second, followed by Washington’s Noah Woolsey, Duke’s Adrien Pendaries and North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett.

And speaking of BYU, here’s a cool nugget from my colleague @GolfweekRingler.

Today in College Golf: New Mexico Lobo Men's Golf defeat BYU in a sudden death TEAM playoff on the same hole, which is by far the the most exciting thing you will ever see in college golf. Too bad we don't see this at the NCAA Championship.

We can’t forget to mention the duel between Georgia Southern and South Carolina at the JT Poston Invitational. The Gamecocks shot 19 under in the final round, but came up short of the Eagles, who went 17 under to claim a one-shot win at 47 under.

Louisville blitzed the field at the Bearcat Invitational, going 15 under in the final round en route to a 26 shot (yes, 26) victory at 37 under.

And last but certainly not least, shouts out to Texas sophomore and the No. 2-ranked amateur in the world Cole Hammer for getting an exemption into his hometown PGA Tour event.

Thank you Houston Open for giving me a sponsor exemption into this year's Houston Open! It's always been a dream of mine to play in my hometown PGA TOUR event. Come on out to Golf Club Houston and support next week! — Cole Hammer

Women

There are some truly great teams in the women’s game this year. But if schools were ranked in tiers, Wake Forest would be in a zone of their own.

The Demon Deacons remained the No. 1 team in the women’s collegiate team Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings after earning their second consecutive win, this time at Furman’s Lady Paladin Invitational. It was a homecoming of sorts for associate head coach Ryan Potter, a four-year letterwinner at Furman. The host Paladins’ Natalie Srinivasan claimed the individual title at 5 under.

You can’t discuss the Demon Deacons without mentioning freshman phenom Rachel Kuehn. The Asheville, North Carolina, native failed to qualify for Wake Forest’s season-opener, then went on to win the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, the best field in women’s college golf, in her collegiate debut. Kuehn finished T-10 at the Lady Paladin. Fellow freshman Lauren Walsh was one spot ahead in ninth, while Siyun “Swing” Liu finished runner-up.

Kent State sits second in the Golfweek team rankings, followed by Texas, Oregon State and Arizona State. Cal State Northridge’s Kiran Sangha sits second individually behind Kuehn, followed by Arizona’s Vivian Hou, Georgia’s Caterina Don and Texas’ Kaitlyn Papp.

Speaking of Papp and the Longhorns, Texas claimed the title at The Schooner Fall Classic, led by Papp, who finished T-3 at 2 under. Over at the Windy City Collegiate, South Carolina won their first tournament of the year, holding off the likes of USC, Florida, ASUe and Duke. Freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard took individual medalist honors.

Outside of the college game, a shout out to Duke freshman Erica Shepherd, who for the third consecutive year made the cut as an amateur at the Indy Women in Tech Championship on the LPGA Tour.

And just for fun, here’s East Carolina senior Dorthea Forbrigd striping one between the uprights.

