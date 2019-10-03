Get Personal With TaylorMade’s Putters and Wedges

MySpider X is the next generation in TaylorMade’s popular MySpider line of putters. The possibilities are nearly endless in your ability to personalize your MySpider X with color, sightline, weights, hosel style, and Tour-proven Pure Roll face insert. You also have the option to create your putter with our new optically engineered True Path alignment system for improved putting accuracy.

Available Hosels:

Short Slant – With 30* of Toe Hang and ¾ offset this hosel is designed for the player that has an arcing putter stroke

Single Bend – Face Balanced, designed for the player that prefers to putt with a “straight back, straight through” stroke

Flow Neck – With 23* of Toe Hang and full offset this is a longer more traditional hosel which is designed for the player that has a slightly arcing putter stroke.

Color Options:

White, Black, Tour Red, Red, Silver, Gold, Pink, Yellow, Light Blue, Green, Orange, Purple, Copper, Midnight Blue, Blue: Find them all Here

MyHi-Toe Wedge is the newest addition to the #MyTaylorMade program of personalized products. First, pick the finish of your wedge – Copper, Chrome, Black, or RAW with the bounce that best fits your game. Add personalization with 4 different engraving options, choose your paint fill colors, and finish off your club(s) with the shaft/grip of your choice.

Copper: The same stunning color as our Hi-Toe wedge.

Chrome: A classic and timeless chrome finish.

Black: Presents a darker, solid look at address, adding extra aggressive styling.

Raw finish: Unfinished so your wedge WILL RUST giving it the worn, rustic look that’s preferred by many of top tour athletes. Find it Here