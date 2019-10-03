Bio Kim won't appeal three-year ban, apologizes for obscene gesture

South Korean golfer Bio Kim will not appeal the three-year ban or fine he received from the Korean Tour, according to a report by ESPN.

The 29-year-old was suspended and fined by the Korean Tour earlier this week for making an obscene gesture toward the gallery Sunday during the final round of the Korean Tour’s DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open.

On Monday, Kim apologized for his actions, telling ESPN’s Michael Collins he was “sincerely sorry” and “takes full responsibility.” Kim said he raised his middle finger toward a spectator after the fan’s cellphone camera went off during his backswing on the 16th tee.

Kim will not appeal the suspension because he believes a fine and punishment are warranted, according to ESPN. He also said he chose not to appeal either disciplinary action because it might give the appearance that his apology was not genuine.