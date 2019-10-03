Forecaddie: Rapper Cardi B announces next album will be named after Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has received plenty of praise over the last year.

The Forecaddie was there when Augusta National echoed with the roars and chants of “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!” when Woods won his fifth green jacket at the Masters in April. He watched from the White House Rose Garden when President Donald Trump awarded Woods with the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, shortly after in May.

And now, The Man Out Front has learned Woods may receive yet another honor of sorts: an album in his name.

A rising star in music, rapper Cardi B said via an Instagram Live video that she was thinking about naming her sophomore album Tiger Woods.

“Because, remember when everybody was talking (expletive) on Tiger Woods, like ‘Oh blah blah, blah blah this, blah blah that,’” she said, “and then he (expletive) came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album.”

Here’s a Not Safe For Work clip of the video.

Not only is he a fan of the classics, TMOF is also a connoisseur of the hip hop genre and knows this is far from the first time the 15-time major champion’s name will make an appearance in the rap world.

From the likes of Jay-Z, Nas, Common and Eminem, Woods has been referenced by some of the rap game’s best lyricists over the years. First for his dominance on the course, and then for his infamous affair scandal (mostly for the scandal, if we’re being honest).

The Forecaddie’s favorite line just may be from Mos Def’s 1999 song, “Body Rock.”

“Relax and pull a seat up, make your landlord turn the heat up/Got the opposition shook like Tiger Woods about to tee up.”

There’s no word yet on when Cardi B’s album will drop, so until then, enjoy “the return to glory” that inspired its title.