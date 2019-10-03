Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Live updates, tee times, scores, TV info

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open began on Thursday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

During this week’s tournament, the fourth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, 144 players will compete for a $7 million purse.

MORE: Tee times, TV info | Fantasy | Odds | Podcast | Scores

Among the biggest names grouped for the first and second rounds are Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland and Adam Scott. The group tees off from the 10th tee at 10:20 a.m. ET in the first round and at 3:10 p.m. from the first tee in the second round.

Reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau tees off his first round from the first tee at 3:10 p.m. along with last year’s runner-up Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson. The group tees off for the second round from the 10th tee at 10:20 a.m. on Friday.

Live updates

Tee Times

1st Tee – Thursday

All times are listed in Eastern.

Tee time Players 9:40 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun 9:50 a.m. Michael Thompson, Brian Gay, Sam Ryder 10 a.m. Brendon Todd, Lucas Glover, Graham DeLaet 10:10 a.m. Jim Herman, Chez Reavie, Keegan Bradley 10:20 a.m. Charles Howell III, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox 10:30 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Armour, Grayson Murray 10:40 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Andrew Landry, Daniel Berger 10:50 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Satoshi Kodaira, Jim Furyk 11 a.m. James Hahn, Scott Stallings, Joel Dahmen 11:10 a.m. Chris Stroud, Branden Grace, Chesson Hadley 11:20 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Xinjun Zhang, Akshay Bhatia 11:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Nelson Ledesma, Isaiah Salinda 2:30 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Cameron Percy, Sam Burns 2:40 p.m. Brian Stuard, Nick Watney, Mark Hubbard 2:50 p.m. Ryan Moore, Smylie Kaufman, Zac Blair 3 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff 3:10 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson 3:20 p.m. Cameron Champ, Kevin Tway, Hideki Matsuyama 3:30 p.m. C.T. Pan, Aaron Wise, Ted Potter, Jr. 3:40 p.m. Charley Hoffman, Martin Laird, Scott Brown 3:50 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Cameron Smith, John Huh 4 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An, Sepp Straka 4:10 p.m. Robby Shelton, Maverick McNealy, Chase Koepka 4:20 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Kristoffer Ventura, Andrew Novak

10th Tee- Thursday

Tee time Players 9:40 a.m. Danny Lee, Anirban Lahiri, Adam Schenk 9:50 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Bo Van Pelt, Denny McCarthy 10 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Bill Haas, Talor Gooch 10:10 a.m. Kevin Na, Phil Mickelson, Tony Finau 10:20 a.m. Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Adam Scott 10:30 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Bubba Watson, Brendan Steele 10:40 a.m. Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer, Pat Perez 10:50 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz 11 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 11:10 a.m. Rod Pampling, Peter Malnati, Nick Taylor 11:20 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Bo Hoag, Jack Trent 11:30 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Ben Taylor, Michael Hopper 2:30 p.m. Matt Jones, Roger Sloan, Brandon Hagy 2:40 p.m. Brain Harman, Patrick Rodgers, Abraham Ancer 2:50 p.m. Rory Sabbatini, Morgan Hoffmann, Wyndham Clark 3 p.m. J.T. Poston, Martin Trainer, Scott Piercy 3:10 p.m. Max Homa, Troy Merritt, Austin Cook 3:20 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Michael Kim, Si Woo Kim 3:30 p.m. Sung Kang, Zach Johnson, Kevin Stadler 3:40 p.m. Luke List, Bronson Burgoon, Lucas Bjerregaard 3:50 p.m. Matt Every, Bud Cauley, Doc Redman 4 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Harry Higgs, John Oda 4:10 p.m. Beau Hossler, Rob Oppenheim, Kurt Kitayama 4:20 p.m. Tom Lewis, Matthew NeSmith, Dylan Wu



TV info

All viewing info is listed in Eastern time.

Thursday

Golf Channel: 4-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 8 p.m., Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.

Featured group No. 1: Tony Finau/Phil Mickelson/Kevin Na (10:10 a.m. ET)

Featured group No. 2: Brooks Koepka/Adam Scott/Gary Woodland (10:20 a.m. ET)

Friday

Golf Channel: 4-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:45 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Featured group No. 1: Patrick Cantlay/Bryson DeChambeau/Webb Simpson (10:20 a.m. ET)

Featured group No. 2: Second group to be voted on via “Fan Vote Friday” Twitter poll

Saturday

Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 3-8 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 3-8 p.m.