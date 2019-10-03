Kenny Harms, caddie for Kevin Na, makes a statement on Bio Kim's ban

LAS VEGAS – Kenny Harms, the longtime caddie for Kevin Na, used his cap to make a statement during Thursday’s first round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

“Free Bio Kim”

Kim was suspended for three years by the Korean Tour after making an obscene gesture to fans in the final round of a the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open in South Korea last weekend.

Kim, the leading money winner on the Korean Tour, was leading by one shot when a cellphone camera clicked during his downswing of his tee shot on the 16th hole. Kim turned and flipped off the crowd.

He went on to win the tournament – his second on the Korean Tour this season. He was the tour’s Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2010.

Kevin Na's caddie is a legend for wearing a Free Bio Kim hat. pic.twitter.com/U147rmnTZH — Christopher Wagner (@CWagz314) October 3, 2019

Kim apologized for his actions and told ESPN he will not appeal the suspension.

But Harms and his boss join many others in the golf community in saying the suspension is much too harsh.

“Yes, what he did was wrong. Should he be fined? Yes. But three years is ridiculous,” Na said on Wednesday. “You’re taking a man’s job for three years. Yes, he was unprofessional and there should be consequences for it, but don’t take a man’s job away for three years.

“I am sure the Korean Tour players are getting together and getting their voice out. All the players around the world should get a voice out and say this is ridiculous. You can’t take a man’s job away for three years for one incident. Everybody makes mistakes.”