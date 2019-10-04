Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Round 3 tee times, TV info

By October 4, 2019 10:05 pm

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open continues Saturday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

During this week’s tournament, the fourth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, 144 players entered to compete for a $7 million purse.

After 36 holes of competition, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover and Kevin Na all lead the PGA Tour’s annual stop in Vegas at 12 under.

Check out the third round tee times and TV info below.

Tee times

(All times Eastern)

Saturday

Tee Time Players
9:40 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Isaiah Salinda
9:50 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Bo Hoag
10:00 a.m. Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele
10:10 a.m. Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley
10:20 a.m. Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak
10:30 a.m. John Huh, Robby Shelton
10:40 a.m. Doc Redman, Kyle Stanley
10:50 a.m. Kevin Tway, Charley Hoffman
11 a.m. Jack Trent, Mark Hubbard
11:10 a.m. Russell Henley, James Hahn
11:20 a.m. Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer
11:30 a.m. Matt Every, Fabián Gómez
11:40 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Luke List
11:55 a.m. Xinjun Zhang, Aaron Baddeley
12:05 p.m. Harold Varner III, Chris Stroud
12:15 p.m. Nate Lashley, Carlos Ortiz
12:25 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Russell Knox
12:35 p.m. Kristoffer Ventura, Adam Schenk
12:45 p.m. Chase Koepka, Matthew NeSmith
12:55 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, John Oda
1:05 p.m. Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim
1:15 p.m. Ben Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
1:25 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Chesson Hadley
1:35 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk
1:45 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland
1:55 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Brian Gay
2:10 p.m. Sung Kang, Bronson Burgoon
2:20 p.m. Troy Merritt, Bryson DeChambeau
2:30 p.m. Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
2:40 p.m. Adam Scott, Patton Kizzire
2:50 p.m. Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin
3 p.m. Webb Simpson, Martin Laird
3:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Collin Morikawa
3:20 p.m. Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor
3:40 p.m. Matt Jones, Lanto Griffin
3:50 p.m. Lucas Glover, Kevin Na
4 p.m. Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay

TV info

All times Eastern.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 3-8 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 3-8 p.m.

