Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Round 3 tee times, TV info

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open continues Saturday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.
During this week’s tournament, the fourth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, 144 players entered to compete for a $7 million purse.
After 36 holes of competition, Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover and Kevin Na all lead the PGA Tour’s annual stop in Vegas at 12 under.
Check out the third round tee times and TV info below.
Tee times
(All times Eastern)
Saturday
|Tee Time
|Players
|9:40 a.m.
|Peter Uihlein, Isaiah Salinda
|9:50 a.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Bo Hoag
|10:00 a.m.
|Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele
|10:10 a.m.
|Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley
|10:20 a.m.
|Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak
|10:30 a.m.
|John Huh, Robby Shelton
|10:40 a.m.
|Doc Redman, Kyle Stanley
|10:50 a.m.
|Kevin Tway, Charley Hoffman
|11 a.m.
|Jack Trent, Mark Hubbard
|11:10 a.m.
|Russell Henley, James Hahn
|11:20 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer
|11:30 a.m.
|Matt Every, Fabián Gómez
|11:40 a.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Luke List
|11:55 a.m.
|Xinjun Zhang, Aaron Baddeley
|12:05 p.m.
|Harold Varner III, Chris Stroud
|12:15 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Carlos Ortiz
|12:25 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Russell Knox
|12:35 p.m.
|Kristoffer Ventura, Adam Schenk
|12:45 p.m.
|Chase Koepka, Matthew NeSmith
|12:55 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, John Oda
|1:05 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim
|1:15 p.m.
|Ben Taylor, Scottie Scheffler
|1:25 p.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Chesson Hadley
|1:35 p.m.
|Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk
|1:45 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland
|1:55 p.m.
|Maverick McNealy, Brian Gay
|2:10 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Bronson Burgoon
|2:20 p.m.
|Troy Merritt, Bryson DeChambeau
|2:30 p.m.
|Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
|2:40 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Patton Kizzire
|2:50 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Adam Hadwin
|3 p.m.
|Webb Simpson, Martin Laird
|3:10 p.m.
|Ryan Moore, Collin Morikawa
|3:20 p.m.
|Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor
|3:40 p.m.
|Matt Jones, Lanto Griffin
|3:50 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Kevin Na
|4 p.m.
|Brian Stuard, Patrick Cantlay
TV info
All times Eastern.
Saturday
Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 3-8 p.m.
Sunday
Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 3-8 p.m.
