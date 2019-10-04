Tournament host Tiger Woods will play in 2019 Hero World Challenge

Add another event to Tiger Woods’ 2019 schedule.

It comes as no surprise that the 15-time major champion will be playing in the Hero World Challenge, an exclusive tournament that features 18 of the world’s top-ranked golfers Dec. 4-7 at Albany, Bahamas, and benefits his TGR Foundation.

Currently recovering from a fifth knee operation in August, Woods will next tee it up Oct. 20 in The Challenge, a Skins game in Japan with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day. Woods will then tee off his 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign that next week at the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan

After the Hero World Challenge, Woods will travel to Australia to captain Team USA in the Presidents Cup against Ernie Els and the International squad.