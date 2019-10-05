Forecaddie: 10 straight birdies for former Cal golfer

The same day Justin Thomas posted his unfathomable 61 at Medinah in August, a birdie barrage of a different kind played out in Moorpark, California.

Brandon Beck, a 34-year-old former junior standout and college golfer on Cal’s 2004 NCAA title team, opened a Southern California Golf Association-sanctioned men’s club tournament at Rustic Canyon Golf Course with 10 straight birdies. He lipped out a birdie putt on his 11th hole, then wisely took the 10-in-a-row ball out of play.

“Don’t know how I did it, but it happened,” Beck said, taking a few minutes away from his job in commercial real estate to regale The Forecaddie with the astounding details.

With three front-nine par 5s and a drivable par 4, Beck played the front nine par as a 32 and beat that by five strokes with his opening 27. Still, he overcame the course’s trickiest pin placements at the difficult sixth and devilish eighth, birdieing both par 3s after hitting tee shots close.

The Man Out Front reports the ball and scorecard are in the safe keeping of dad Bruce, a former college baseball pitcher at Pepperdine who celebrated his birthday as one of three witnesses to the round.

Beck finished with one more birdie (after leaving an eagle putt short at the par-5 13th) and then bogeyed the 15th after spinning a wedge off the front of the three-tiered green. The 62 was five strokes better than his best round at Rustic Canyon (No. 162 on Golfweek’s Best list of modern courses), where he has played off and on since 2002 at the Gil Hanse/Jim Wagner/Geoff Shackelford design. The round will not count as the course record since it came from the 6,623-yard blue tees, a par-72 with a slope of 130 and 72.0 rating.

Nonetheless, the Forecaddie has yet to find anyone making 10 birdies in a row ‒ at least with witnesses. The “Guinness Book of World Records” recognizes multiple rounds of nine in a row, with names like Mark Calcavecchia, Beth Daniel and Colin Montgomerie among the seven known to have done so in competition.

As for the round giving the Oak Park native the itch for serious competition again, he doesn’t see himself taking that route. “The guys joked after the round that I didn’t even have the lowest score of the day,” he said in reference to Thomas’ 61. “I’d have to do what he did 10 times to make me reconsider.”