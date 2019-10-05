Jimmy Buffett shares picture of hole-in-one on Instagram

Jimmy Buffett is probably wasted away again in Margaritaville, enjoying a Cheeseburger in Paradise right now after a successful round of golf earlier in the day.

The “island escapism” music star is known for his Parrothead fans, but an eagle was on Buffett’s mind Saturday. But not just any eagle.

The 72-year-old singer shared a photo on his Instagram page celebrating a hole-in-one, rocking a New Orleans Saints hat and playing a Titleist 2.

We unfortunately don’t know what club was used, nor the yardage, or even where Buffett was playing on Saturday. What we do know is, Come Monday, Buffett will still be Havana Daydreamin’ about his ace.