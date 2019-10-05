Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Final round tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour’s annual stop in Las Vegas, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, concludes on Sunday at TPC Summerlin.
This is the fourth tournament of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. A field of 144 players competed this week for a $7 million purse. The winner of the event gets $1.26 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.
After rounds of 68-62-61, Kevin Na set the tournament’s 54-hole record with a 22-under 191 and holds a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay entering the final round. Pat Perez is four shots back at 18 under in third, followed by Sam Ryder and Lucas Glover who are T-4 at 17 under.
Here’s everything you need to know for the fourth and final round of play.
Tee times
(All times Eastern)
Sunday
|Tee Time
|Players
|9:40 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka
|9:50 a.m.
|John Oda, Talor Gooch
|10:00 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Isaiah Salinda
|10:10 a.m.
|Danny Lee, Scottie Scheffler
|10:20 a.m.
|Bo Hoag, James Hahn
|10:30 a.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Peter Uihlein
|10:40 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland
|10:50 a.m.
|John Huh, Nate Lashley
|11 a.m.
|Brandt Snedeker, Brendan Steele
|11:10 a.m.
|Martin Laird, Scott Stallings
|11:20 a.m.
|Matthew Wolff, Jim Furyk
|11:30 a.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Fabián Gómez
|11:40 a.m.
|Robby Shelton, Kevin Tway
|11:55 a.m.
|Patton Kizzire, Beau Hossler
|12:05 p.m.
|Maverick McNealy, Bronson Burgoon
|12:15 p.m.
|Ben Taylor, Chesson Hadley
|12:25 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman
|12:35 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Matt Every
|12:45 p.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Mark Hubbard
|12:55 p.m.
|Cameron Smith, Charles Howell III
|1:05 p.m.
|Troy Merritt, Daniel Berger
|1:15 p.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Sung Kang
|1:25 p.m.
|Xinjun Zhang, Chris Stroud
|1:35 p.m.
|Jack Trent, Russell Henley
|1:45 p.m.
|Nick Taylor, Doc Redman
|1:55 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Hadwin
|2:10 p.m.
|Joel Dahmen, Andrew Putnam
|2:20 p.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, Harold Varner III
|2:30 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Matt Jones
|2:40 p.m.
|Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith
|2:50 p.m.
|Russell Knox, Kristoffer Ventura
|3 p.m.
|Luke List, Lanto Griffin
|3:10 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Ryan Moore
|3:20 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Brian Gay
|3:30 p.m.
|Brian Stuard, Tony Finau
|3:40 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson
|3:50 p.m.
|Pat Perez, Sam Ryder
|4 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay
TV info
(All times Eastern)
Sunday
Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 3-8 p.m.
