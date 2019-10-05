Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Final round tee times, TV info

The PGA Tour’s annual stop in Las Vegas, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, concludes on Sunday at TPC Summerlin.

This is the fourth tournament of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. A field of 144 players competed this week for a $7 million purse. The winner of the event gets $1.26 million and 500 FedEx Cup points.

After rounds of 68-62-61, Kevin Na set the tournament’s 54-hole record with a 22-under 191 and holds a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay entering the final round. Pat Perez is four shots back at 18 under in third, followed by Sam Ryder and Lucas Glover who are T-4 at 17 under.

Here’s everything you need to know for the fourth and final round of play.

SHRINERS: Updates | Leaderboard | Photos

Tee times

(All times Eastern)

Sunday

Tee Time Players 9:40 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Chase Koepka 9:50 a.m. John Oda, Talor Gooch 10:00 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Isaiah Salinda 10:10 a.m. Danny Lee, Scottie Scheffler 10:20 a.m. Bo Hoag, James Hahn 10:30 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Peter Uihlein 10:40 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland 10:50 a.m. John Huh, Nate Lashley 11 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Brendan Steele 11:10 a.m. Martin Laird, Scott Stallings 11:20 a.m. Matthew Wolff, Jim Furyk 11:30 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Fabián Gómez 11:40 a.m. Robby Shelton, Kevin Tway 11:55 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Beau Hossler 12:05 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Bronson Burgoon 12:15 p.m. Ben Taylor, Chesson Hadley 12:25 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Brian Harman 12:35 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Matt Every 12:45 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Mark Hubbard 12:55 p.m. Cameron Smith, Charles Howell III 1:05 p.m. Troy Merritt, Daniel Berger 1:15 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Sung Kang 1:25 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Chris Stroud 1:35 p.m. Jack Trent, Russell Henley 1:45 p.m. Nick Taylor, Doc Redman 1:55 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Hadwin 2:10 p.m. Joel Dahmen, Andrew Putnam 2:20 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Harold Varner III 2:30 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Matt Jones 2:40 p.m. Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith 2:50 p.m. Russell Knox, Kristoffer Ventura 3 p.m. Luke List, Lanto Griffin 3:10 p.m. Adam Scott, Ryan Moore 3:20 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Brian Gay 3:30 p.m. Brian Stuard, Tony Finau 3:40 p.m. Lucas Glover, Webb Simpson 3:50 p.m. Pat Perez, Sam Ryder 4 p.m. Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay

TV info

(All times Eastern)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 5-8 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 3-8 p.m.