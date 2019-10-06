Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Rookie Knight dedicates first LPGA victory to her late brother

Chuck Burton/Getty Images

Rookie Knight dedicates first LPGA victory to her late brother

LPGA Tour

Rookie Knight dedicates first LPGA victory to her late brother

By October 6, 2019 5:30 pm

By: |

, , , , LPGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home