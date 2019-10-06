How much each golfer won at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Kevin Na was able to outduel Patrick Cantlay for an emotional win after a two-hole playoff thriller on Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

“I’ve been in this situation before where I lost the lead and I failed many times,” Na said fighting back tears after his win. “I’ve lost three playoffs. This is my first playoff win. I kept telling myself this is the playoff I’m going to win. It felt great to win.”

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was the fourth regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule and the first to go to a playoff this season. There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

