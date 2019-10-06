How much each golfer won at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Kevin Na was able to outduel Patrick Cantlay for an emotional win after a two-hole playoff thriller on Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
“I’ve been in this situation before where I lost the lead and I failed many times,” Na said fighting back tears after his win. “I’ve lost three playoffs. This is my first playoff win. I kept telling myself this is the playoff I’m going to win. It felt great to win.”
The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was the fourth regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule and the first to go to a playoff this season. There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.
Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
|Pos
|Player
|To par
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Total
|Earnings
|FedEx points
|1
|Kevin Na
|-23
|68
|62
|61
|70
|261
|$1,260,000
|500
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|-23
|66
|64
|63
|68
|261
|$763,000
|300
|3
|Pat Perez
|-21
|69
|64
|62
|68
|263
|$483,000
|190
|T-4
|Brian Stuard
|-20
|73
|65
|69
|68
|264
|$294,583
|115
|T-4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-20
|75
|66
|66
|68
|264
|$294,583
|115
|T-4
|Adam Hadwin
|-20
|71
|64
|71
|69
|264
|$294,583
|115
|T-7
|Brian Gay
|-19
|65
|69
|64
|67
|265
|$227,500
|88
|T-7
|Webb Simpson
|-19
|67
|66
|64
|68
|265
|$227,500
|88
|T-9
|Denny McCarthy
|-18
|69
|66
|63
|68
|266
|$183,750
|73
|T-9
|Lucas Glover
|-18
|67
|63
|66
|70
|266
|$183,750
|73
|T-9
|Tony Finau
|-18
|68
|68
|62
|78
|266
|$183,750
|73
|T-9
|Joel Dahmen
|-18
|70
|64
|67
|65
|266
|$183,750
|73
|T-13
|Ryan Moore
|-17
|69
|64
|65
|69
|267
|$137,083
|57
|T-13
|Luke List
|-17
|70
|66
|63
|68
|267
|$137,083
|57
|T-13
|Camerson Smith
|-17
|69
|64
|69
|65
|267
|$137,083
|57
|T-16
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|-16
|70
|65
|67
|66
|268
|$117,250
|52
|T-16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-16
|68
|67
|68
|65
|268
|$117,250
|52
|T-18
|Adam Schenk
|-15
|66
|69
|65
|69
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Sam Ryder
|-15
|65
|67
|65
|73
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Andrew Putnam
|-15
|68
|66
|67
|68
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Daniel Berger
|-15
|66
|67
|69
|67
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Chesson Hadley
|-15
|68
|66
|69
|66
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Brian Harman
|-15
|64
|71
|68
|66
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Matthew Wolff
|-15
|67
|69
|68
|65
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Matt Every
|-15
|70
|66
|67
|66
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Lanto Griffin
|-15
|67
|65
|67
|70
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Matthew NeSmith
|-15
|67
|68
|65
|69
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-18
|Kristoffer Ventura
|-15
|69
|66
|65
|69
|269
|$75,377
|39
|T-29
|Brendan Steele
|-14
|68
|69
|68
|65
|270
|$43,900
|24
|T-29
|Nick Taylor
|-14
|63
|69
|69
|69
|270
|$43,900
|24
|T-29
|Jack Trent (a)
|-14
|67
|69
|66
|68
|270
|0
|0
|T-29
|Ben Taylor
|-14
|67
|67
|69
|67
|270
|$43,900
|24
|T-29
|Matt Jones
|-14
|68
|63
|69
|70
|270
|$43,900
|24
|T-29
|Kevin Tway
|-14
|68
|69
|67
|66
|270
|$43,900
|24
|T-29
|Sung Kang
|-14
|71
|63
|68
|68
|270
|$43,900
|24
|T-29
|Beau Hossler
|-14
|67
|65
|71
|67
|270
|$43,900
|24
|T-37
|Ryan Palmer
|-13
|70
|66
|67
|68
|271
|$33,320
|17
|T-37
|Carlos Ortiz
|-13
|70
|65
|67
|69
|271
|$33,320
|17
|T-37
|Russell Henley
|-13
|68
|68
|66
|69
|271
|$33,320
|17
|T-37
|Aaron Baddeley
|-13
|67
|69
|65
|70
|271
|$33,320
|17
|T-37
|Maverick McNealy
|-13
|65
|69
|69
|68
|271
|$33,320
|17
|T-42
|Adam Scott
|-12
|66
|67
|65
|74
|272
|$25,550
|12
|T-42
|Patton Kizzire
|-12
|67
|67
|70
|69
|272
|$25,550
|12
|T-42
|Mark Hubbard
|-12
|68
|69
|66
|69
|272
|$25,550
|12
|T-42
|Collin Morikawa
|-12
|67
|66
|67
|72
|272
|$25,550
|12
|T-42
|Doc Redman
|-12
|70
|67
|65
|70
|272
|$25,550
|12
|T-42
|Robby Shelton
|-12
|69
|68
|67
|68
|272
|$25,550
|12
|T-48
|Russel Knox
|-11
|68
|67
|65
|73
|273
|$18,330
|8
|T-48
|Brandt Snedeker
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|68
|273
|$18,330
|8
|T-48
|Harold Varner III
|-11
|68
|67
|66
|72
|273
|$18,330
|8
|T-48
|Chris Stroud
|-11
|67
|68
|67
|71
|273
|$18,330
|8
|T-48
|Martin Laird
|-11
|68
|65
|71
|69
|273
|$18,330
|8
|T-48
|Kyle Stanley
|-11
|71
|66
|66
|70
|273
|$18,330
|8
|T-48
|John Huh
|-11
|69
|71
|68
|68
|273
|$18,330
|8
|T-55
|Fabian Gomez
|-10
|69
|67
|68
|70
|274
|$16,240
|6
|T-55
|Gary Woodland
|-10
|69
|65
|71
|69
|274
|$16,240
|6
|T-55
|Jim Furyk
|-10
|68
|66
|70
|70
|274
|$16,240
|6
|T-55
|Scott Stallings
|-10
|67
|65
|72
|70
|274
|$16,240
|6
|T-55
|Si Woo Kim
|-10
|71
|64
|70
|69
|274
|$16,240
|6
|T-55
|Bronson Burgoon
|-10
|66
|68
|69
|71
|274
|$16,240
|6
|61
|Phil Mickelson
|-9
|65
|69
|74
|67
|275
|$15,750
|5
|62
|Nate Lashley
|-8
|67
|68
|70
|71
|276
|$15,610
|5
|T-63
|Jason Kokrak
|-7
|70
|67
|73
|67
|277
|$15,260
|4
|T-63
|Peter Uihlein
|-7
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$15,260
|4
|T-63
|Troy Merritt
|-7
|66
|68
|68
|75
|277
|$15,260
|4
|T-63
|John Oda
|-7
|69
|66
|74
|68
|277
|$15,260
|4
|67
|Chase Koepka
|-6
|66
|69
|75
|68
|278
|$14,910
|0
|T-68
|Charles Howell III
|-5
|69
|68
|66
|76
|279
|$14,700
|3
|T-68
|James Hahn
|-5
|67
|69
|71
|72
|279
|$14,700
|3
|70
|Keegan Bradley
|-4
|69
|68
|69
|74
|280
|$14,490
|3
|T-71
|Danny Lee
|-3
|69
|68
|71
|73
|281
|$14,280
|3
|T-71
|Talor Gooch
|-3
|71
|66
|73
|71
|281
|$14,280
|3
|73
|Bo Hoag
|-2
|67
|70
|70
|75
|282
|$14,070
|3
|T-74
|Scottie Scheffler
|-1
|67
|67
|74
|75
|283
|$13,860
|3
|T-74
|Charley Hoffman
|-1
|70
|67
|67
|79
|283
|$13,860
|3
|76
|Isaiah Salinda
|+4
|69
|68
|72
|79
|288
|$13,650
|0
