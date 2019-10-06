Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

How much each golfer won at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

How much each golfer won at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

PGA Tour

How much each golfer won at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

By October 6, 2019 10:28 pm

By: |

Kevin Na was able to outduel Patrick Cantlay for an emotional win after a two-hole playoff thriller on Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

“I’ve been in this situation before where I lost the lead and I failed many times,” Na said fighting back tears after his win. “I’ve lost three playoffs. This is my first playoff win. I kept telling myself this is the playoff I’m going to win. It felt great to win.”

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open was the fourth regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule and the first to go to a playoff this season. There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

SHRINERS: Leaderboard | Photos | PGA Tour schedule, results

Pos Player To par R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Earnings FedEx points
1 Kevin Na -23 68 62 61 70 261 $1,260,000 500
2 Patrick Cantlay -23 66 64 63 68 261 $763,000 300
3 Pat Perez -21 69 64 62 68 263 $483,000 190
T-4 Brian Stuard -20 73 65 69 68 264 $294,583 115
T-4 Bryson DeChambeau -20 75 66 66 68 264 $294,583 115
T-4 Adam Hadwin -20 71 64 71 69 264 $294,583 115
T-7 Brian Gay -19 65 69 64 67 265 $227,500 88
T-7 Webb Simpson -19 67 66 64 68 265 $227,500 88
T-9 Denny McCarthy -18 69 66 63 68 266 $183,750 73
T-9 Lucas Glover -18 67 63 66 70 266 $183,750 73
T-9 Tony Finau -18 68 68 62 78 266 $183,750 73
T-9 Joel Dahmen -18 70 64 67 65 266 $183,750 73
T-13 Ryan Moore -17 69 64 65 69 267 $137,083 57
T-13 Luke List -17 70 66 63 68 267 $137,083 57
T-13 Camerson Smith -17 69 64 69 65 267 $137,083 57
T-16 Xin-Jun Zhang -16 70 65 67 66 268 $117,250 52
T-16 Hideki Matsuyama -16 68 67 68 65 268 $117,250 52
T-18 Adam Schenk -15 66 69 65 69 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Sam Ryder -15 65 67 65 73 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Andrew Putnam -15 68 66 67 68 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Daniel Berger -15 66 67 69 67 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Chesson Hadley -15 68 66 69 66 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Brian Harman -15 64 71 68 66 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Matthew Wolff -15 67 69 68 65 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Matt Every -15 70 66 67 66 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Lanto Griffin -15 67 65 67 70 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Matthew NeSmith -15 67 68 65 69 269  $75,377 39
T-18 Kristoffer Ventura -15 69 66 65 69 269 $75,377 39
T-29 Brendan Steele -14 68 69 68 65 270 $43,900 24
T-29 Nick Taylor -14 63 69 69 69 270 $43,900 24
T-29 Jack Trent (a) -14 67 69 66 68 270 0 0
T-29 Ben Taylor -14 67 67 69 67 270 $43,900 24
T-29 Matt Jones -14 68 63 69 70 270 $43,900 24
T-29 Kevin Tway -14 68 69 67 66 270 $43,900 24
T-29 Sung Kang -14 71 63 68 68 270 $43,900 24
T-29 Beau Hossler -14 67 65 71 67 270 $43,900 24
T-37 Ryan Palmer -13 70 66 67 68 271 $33,320 17
T-37 Carlos Ortiz -13 70 65 67 69 271 $33,320 17
T-37 Russell Henley -13 68 68 66 69 271 $33,320 17
T-37 Aaron Baddeley -13 67 69 65 70 271 $33,320 17
T-37 Maverick McNealy -13 65 69 69 68 271 $33,320 17
T-42 Adam Scott -12 66 67 65 74 272 $25,550 12
T-42 Patton Kizzire -12 67 67 70 69 272 $25,550 12
T-42 Mark Hubbard -12 68 69 66 69 272 $25,550 12
T-42 Collin Morikawa -12 67 66 67 72 272 $25,550 12
T-42 Doc Redman -12 70 67 65 70 272 $25,550 12
T-42 Robby Shelton -12 69 68 67 68 272 $25,550 12
T-48 Russel Knox -11 68 67 65 73 273 $18,330 8
T-48 Brandt Snedeker -11 67 70 68 68 273 $18,330 8
T-48 Harold Varner III -11 68 67 66 72 273 $18,330 8
T-48 Chris Stroud -11 67 68 67 71 273 $18,330 8
T-48 Martin Laird -11 68 65 71 69 273 $18,330 8
T-48 Kyle Stanley -11 71 66 66 70 273 $18,330 8
T-48 John Huh -11 69 71 68 68 273 $18,330 8
T-55 Fabian Gomez -10 69 67 68 70 274 $16,240 6
T-55 Gary Woodland -10 69 65 71 69 274 $16,240 6
T-55 Jim Furyk -10 68 66 70 70 274 $16,240 6
T-55 Scott Stallings -10 67 65 72 70 274 $16,240 6
T-55 Si Woo Kim -10 71 64 70 69 274 $16,240 6
T-55 Bronson Burgoon -10 66 68 69 71 274 $16,240 6
61 Phil Mickelson -9 65 69 74 67 275 $15,750 5
62 Nate Lashley -8 67 68 70 71 276 $15,610 5
T-63 Jason Kokrak -7 70 67 73 67 277 $15,260 4
T-63 Peter Uihlein -7 68 69 70 70 277 $15,260 4
T-63 Troy Merritt -7 66 68 68 75 277 $15,260 4
T-63 John Oda -7 69 66 74 68 277 $15,260 4
67 Chase Koepka -6 66 69 75 68 278 $14,910 0
T-68 Charles Howell III -5 69 68 66 76 279 $14,700 3
T-68 James Hahn -5 67 69 71 72 279 $14,700 3
70 Keegan Bradley -4 69 68 69 74 280 $14,490 3
T-71 Danny Lee -3 69 68 71 73 281 $14,280 3
T-71 Talor Gooch -3 71 66 73 71 281 $14,280 3
73 Bo Hoag -2 67 70 70 75 282 $14,070 3
T-74 Scottie Scheffler -1 67 67 74 75 283 $13,860 3
T-74 Charley Hoffman -1 70 67 67 79 283 $13,860 3
76 Isaiah Salinda +4 69 68 72 79 288 $13,650 0

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home