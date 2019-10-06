Scott Hebert survives nail-biter to win 31st Senior PGA Professional Championship

Not only did Scott Hebert come from behind to win the 31st Senior PGA Professional Championship Sunday, he matched a Championship record for lowest 72-hole total with 16-under 270.

With rounds of 70-70-63-67 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Foothills Course, Hebert finished four strokes ahead of Jerry Haas, Jeff Hart and Frank Bensel Jr. Hebert’s third-round 63 set a Championship record for lowest third round and tied for the best 18-hole score in Championship history.

His win thrust Hebert into the company of Steve Schneiter (1995, 2016) and Bob Sowards (2004, 2018) as the only three players to win PGA Professional and Senior PGA Professional Championships titles.

“Those two guys are legends,” said Hebert. “It was magical yesterday and it started back up on the back nine today.”

Hebert, the 2008 PGA Professional Champion, trailed during the tournament through 61 holes. After the third round, Hebert trailed Bensel, the third-round leader, by five strokes, but a double-bogey and bogey on Nos. 8 and 10 gave Hebert a chance.

Birdies on Nos. 8, 12 and 13 is what Hebert needed to take a share of the lead with Haas who also began the round five shots back. Bensel birdied 14 creating a three-way tie with four holes remaining.

Hebert outlasted bogeys by Bensel and Haas to birdie Nos. 15-17 to all but seal his win.

“The way the day started, it didn’t look like it was going to go this way,” Hebert said. “As good as I finished my round yesterday, I started that poorly today. But I got a little momentum going on the back nine.

Hebert earned the Leo Fraser Trophy and $21,500 with his win and a spot at the 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship May 21-24.