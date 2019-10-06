Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Thai player secures last LPGA card after forced withdrawal from final Symetra event

By October 6, 2019 5:20 pm

The drama at the Symetra Tour Championship, much like Q-School, is less about who wins and more about the last player to secure a card.

But in this particularly wild and wacky case, the last player to secure an LPGA card for 2020 didn’t even play at LPGA International.

Mind Muangkhumsakul got her pro-am time wrong on Wednesday and was forced to withdraw from the competition. She came into the finale 10th on the money list (the top 10 secure LPGA cards), $10,176 ahead of South Korea’s Min Seo Kwak.

According to a tour official, Muangkhumsakul thought the pro-am began at 9 a.m. and arrived at the course 20 minutes to the hour. With the 8 a.m. shotgun running late, play officially began at 8:17 a.m. Officials tried to get her out to the tee of her second hole in time (had she made it, Muangkhumsakul would’ve only been given a $500 fine). But she didn’t make that either and was forced to WD.

A third-year Symetra player, Muangkhumsakul finished runner-up three times this season, including two of her last three starts. The Thai player finished 2019 with $81,046.

“I feel excited for the LPGA,” Muangkhumsakul told the tour. “I’m really happy. I tried to get in the top 10, that was my three-year goal because the last year I got some status on the LPGA and I lost it, but this year I tried to get in the top 10. It’s really exciting, I would like to go back to Thailand and work hard and practice. It’s exciting to practice like I’m planning for next year.”

LPGA card winners

  1. Perrine Delacour, 25, Laon France ­– $125,042
  2. Patty Tavatanakit, 19, Bangkok – $117,518
  3. Jenny Coleman, 27, Rolling Hills Estate, Calif. – $104,840
  4. Ssu-Chia Cheng, 21, Taipei – $99,232
  5. Jillian Hollis, 22, Rocky River, Ohio – $98,044
  6. Julieta Granada, 32, Asuncion, Paraguay – $94,343
  7. Leona Maguire, 24, County Cavan, Ireland – $92,517
  8. Robynn Ree, 22, Redondo Beach, Calif. – $90,518
  9. Esther Lee, 24, Los Alamitos, Calif. – $87,360
  10. Mind Muangkhumsakul, 20, Banphai, Thailand – $81,045

