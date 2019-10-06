Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Winner's Bag: Kevin Na, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

By October 6, 2019 9:14 pm

The clubs Kevin Na used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open:

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD GP-6 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX shaft

HYBRID: PXG 0317X GEN2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Apex Pro 16 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design 2018 Tour prototype (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Toulon Madison

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4

