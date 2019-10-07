Golfweek's Best Campus Courses 2019: Yale still No. 1; Oklahoma standout makes rare leap

There’s rarely much change on the Golfweek’s Best Campus Courses list, with Yale Golf Course a perennial No. 1. But a fairly recent redesign in Norman, Oklahoma, has seen one course make a significant leap up the annual rankings.
The Jimmie Austin Golf Course at the University of Oklahoma, originally laid out by Perry Maxwell to open in 1951 and reworked by Bob Cupp in 1996, saw another major renovation completed by Tripp Davis in 2017.
Davis, a member of the 1989 Oklahoma national-championship team, focused on the natural attributes of the site to embrace Maxwell’s influence. Davis also has built a four-hole practice loop named the Ransom Course for the Sooners golf teams, although that is not part of the ranking seen here.
Golfweek’s raters have been impressed, as the course jumped 14 spots to No. 6 on this year’s Campus Courses list. The top five on the list remained the same, with Yale on top.
This list includes two prep academies – No. 2 Culver Academies Golf Course and No. 28 Hotchkiss Golf Course, both nine-holers – as the rankings are not intended to include only colleges but any campus course.
One course that would have made the list, Birdwood at the University of Virginia, is not included this year because it is closed while it undergoes a major renovation by Davis Love III’s design firm
Courses are rated by Golfweek’s national group of players, with ratings based on multiple criteria such as memorability of the holes and the “walk-in-the-park-test.” The raters then give each course an overall rating.
2019 Top 30 Golfweek’s Best Campus Courses
|2019 Rank (2018)
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year Opened
|Average Rating
|1. (1)
|Yale Golf Course
|New Haven, Conn.
|Charles Blair Macdonald, Seth Raynor
|1926
|7.41
|2. (2)
|Culver Academies GC*
|Culver, Ind.
|William B. Langford, Theodore J. Moreau
|1924
|7.18
|3. (3)
|Taconic GC
|Williamstown, Mass.
|Wayne Stiles, John Van Kleek
|1927
|6.87
|4. (4)
|The Rawls Course at Texas Tech
|Lubbock, Texas
|Tom Doak
|2003
|6.55
|5. (5)
|University Ridge GC
|Madison, Wis.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1991
|6.48
|6. (20)
|Jimmie Austin GC
|Norman, Okla.
|Perry Maxwell, Bob Cupp, Tripp Davis
|1951
|6.42
|7. (6)
|Ohio State University (Scarlet)
|Columbus, Ohio
|Alister MacKenzie
|1938
|6.22
|8. (7)
|Palouse Ridge GC
|Pullman, Wash.
|John Harbottle III
|2008
|6.17
|9. (11)
|Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech
|Blacksburg, Va.
|Pete Dye
|2006
|6.17
|10. (10)
|Stanford GC
|Stanford, Calif.
|George C. Thomas Jr., William P. Bell.,
|1930
|6.12
|11. (8)
|The Orchards
|South Hadley, Mass.
|John Harbottle III
|1922
|6.11
|12. (9)
|University of Michigan GC
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|Alister MacKenzie
|1931
|6.09
|13. (13)
|Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Kampen)
|West Lafatette, Ind.
|Pete Dye
|1998
|6.03
|14. (12)
|University of Georgia GC
|Athens, Ga.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr., Davis Love III
|1968
|6.02
|15. (18)
|University of New Mexico (Championship)
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|Red Lawrence
|1967
|6.01
|16. (16)
|Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame
|South Bend, Ind.
|Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw
|1999
|5.99
|17. (14)
|Course at Sewanee
|Sewanee, Tenn.
|Gil Hanse
|2013
|5.98
|18. (17)
|Duke University GC
|Durham, N.C.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr., Rees Jones
|1957
|5.91
|19. (25)
|UNC Finley Golf Course
|Chapel Hill, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|5.88
|20. (24)
|Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex (Ackerman-Allen)
|West Lafayette, Ind.
|William H. Diddel, Pete Dye
|2016
|5.88
|21. (15)
|The Walker Course at Clemson
|Clemson, S.C.
|DJ DeVictor
|1995
|5.87
|22. (19)
|Radrick Farms
|Ann Arbor, Mich.
|Pete Dye
|1965
|5.85
|23. (29)
|Michigan State Forest Akers (West)
|East Lansing, Mich.
|W. Bruce Matthews, Arthur Hills
|1958
|5.83
|24. (21)
|Mark Bostick GC
|Gainesville, Fla.
|Donald Ross, Bobby Weed
|1921
|5.76
|25. (NR)
|Eisenhower GC (Blue) at USAFA
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1959
|5.73
|26. (22)
|Vanderbilt Legends Club (North)
|Franklin, Tenn.
|Bob Cupp and Tom Kite
|1992
|5.73
|27. (23)
|Furman University GC
|Greenville, S.C.
|Richard Webel and Walter Cosby, Kris Spence, Scot Sherman
|1955
|5.67
|28. (NR)
|Hotchkiss GC*
|Lakeville, Conn.
|Seth Raynor, Charles Banks
|1924
|5.64
|29. (30)
|Lonnie Poole GC
|Raleigh, N.C.
|Arnold Palmer
|2009
|5.52
|30. (27)
|Colbert Hills
|Manhattan, Kan.
|Jim Colbert
|2000
|5.52
(Note: This story appears in the September 2019 issue of Golfweek.)
