Tiger Woods finds treasure with Jimmy Fallon during Tonight Show segment

Tiger Woods is no stranger to late night television, and the 15-time major champion was back on the air Sunday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

Woods joined Fallon for a bit that starts with the two on a golf course. While Fallon was raking a bunker after making a 15 – that he claimed was a six – he tells Woods he found something in the sand trap.

“It’s (New Jersey), it’s probably a body,” jokes Woods. When Fallon exclaims he thinks is a treasure, the five-time Masters champ jumps in (while rehabbing another knee surgery) and starts digging, ultimately finding a locked box.

Woods broke the lock with a driver, obviously, and then the two celebrate after finding quite the prize: a 20% off Bed, Bath and Beyond coupon.

Here’s a clip of the bit from a Golf Channel promo:

Woods has joined Fallon on numerous occasions, both on his Tonight Show (along with Rory McIlroy in 2014) and his former Late Night show.

Two weeks ago Woods showed off his Masters green jacket for Fallon during an interview at Woods’ Nexus Cup, an exclusive two-day amateur team golf tournament held at Liberty National in New Jersey in support of his TGR Foundation.