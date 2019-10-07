UNLV's Jack Trent describes impressive performance, meeting Adam Scott at Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Jack Trent had a PGA Tour debut to remember at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The UNLV junior from Sunshine Coast, Australia shot rounds of 67-69-66-68 to finish T-29 at 14-under 270 at TPC Summerlin. Trent finished Sunday 3-under 68, but could have scored even lower if he hadn’t double bogeyed the par-4 18th after his second shot landed in the water.

Winner of the 2019 Southern Highlands Collegiate, the 20-year-old Trent reflected on his week playing with the pros in an interview with Golf Channel after he finished his final round.

“It means a lot to me,” Trent said of making his Tour debut in Las Vegas. “This is kind of like my new hometown after moving from Australia so… I’ve been over here about a year and a half so seeing a lot of familiar faces and family and friends. It means so much to me and to put up a good performance for them. I guess makes it all worthwhile.”

Trent also had the opportunity to meet fellow Aussie and role model Adam Scott at TPC Summerlin.

“It was pretty funny at first because the first time I met (Scott) I was like 10 years old and half his size asking for his autograph,” Trent said. “Now I am looking him eye-to-eye, playing with him and making shots with him so it’s kind of what I’ve been dreaming about for a very long time and for it to be here finally kind of makes me think that time is moving really quick but it’s cool I like it.”

Trent also discussed his interaction with Brooks Koepka in the player locker room in his interview with Golf Channel.