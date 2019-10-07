High school senior dreamed of podium finish at state finals, but then came the DQ

If you scroll down the list of the finishers from the Indiana High School Athletic Association girls golf state finals, eventually you find Kiah Parrott. The Kokomo senior is listed last, under 99 other names, though there is no official number next to her name. Her final score, officially, is “DQ.”

Parrott, unofficially, finished sixth on Saturday at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel, Indiana. It was her dream, in her third state finals appearance, to finish on the podium with a top-10 finish for the first time. And she did it, after shooting with 6-over-par 78 in the first round on Friday, with a 2-under 70 on Saturday.

Sixth place was secure. The hard work was done, a birdie on her final hole to cap her high school golf career. And then, well, it wasn’t.

Parrott, after eating lunch, noticed that the live scoring app had her at +3 for the tournament instead of +4. At first, she believed it was an error on the app. Then, after checking her official scorecard again, Parrott’s stomach dropped. She had signed an incorrect scorecard.

In the moment, the 17-year-old was faced with a conundrum: She could play along, knowing the score was incorrect by one stroke. Parrott would have tied for fifth with the incorrect score, five shots behind state champion Faith Johnson of Evansville North. Or, she could turn herself in.

“There was no way anyone else would have known,” Parrott said Monday.

But Parrott knew. She had a bogey on the par-4 No. 10. She wrote a “5.” But her playing partner, Heritage Christian’s Yanah Rolston, had put down a “4.” Parrott does not blame Rolston — not at all. When they sat down after the round to double-check the scores, Parrott made a mistake by not looking over the scorecard more closely.

“Obviously I knew I was going to turn myself in,” Parrott said. “I knew I was going to be disqualified. But there was no other option. I don’t like it when other people cheat and if I didn’t tell anyone, I would have been cheating. It would have made me feel worse. I knew what I really shot and I would just have to live with that. It was my error.”

That does not mean there were not tears shed on the drive home. There were. Her father knew it was a “bitter pill” to swallow. He had seen the smile on her face after the birdie putt on 18. To go from that moment to this might have seemed brutally unfair. But on Sunday night, after the emotions had 24 hours to subside, Steve shared with his daughter an even more special moment.

“I told her there is no question there is a bigger picture than standing on the podium,” he said. “Her dream was finishing on the podium. The dream for her mom (Amanda) and I is for her to have integrity and character. She’s fulfilled that. Five years from now, she will be able to sit down in a job interview and explain to someone what she did as a 17-year-old.”

All was not lost for Kiah, who will play golf at Ball State. Based on her play over the course of the season, she was still named to the all-state team. And there has been a tremendous outpouring of support from peers and others in the golf community for her decision on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to live with myself knowing I would have cheated,” she said. “It was definitely a good lesson learned. And I know any tournament I play in from now on, I’m going to triple-check my scorecard.”