Gear: Cobra King Forged TEC irons (2019)

Price: $1,099 with KBS $-Taper Lite shafts and Lamkin Crossline COBRA CONNECT grips; $1,199 with Project X Catalyst 80 graphite shafts

Specs: Hollow-bodied irons with internal tungsten weight

Available: Nov. 1

Since 2015 when the first Cobra King Forged TEC irons arrived on the scene, the clubs have had a foot in two different worlds. Aesthetically, they have been designed to appeal to better players and golfers who love the look of a classic iron. From a technology perspective, they include distance-enhancing features that make them much more playable, like a game-improvement club.

The updated King Forged TEC irons continue that tradition, with a relatively thin topline, traditional shape and only a moderate amount of offset. For a company that many golfers associate with orange drivers, the overall look is understated.

Inside the heads, however, it’s another story. The Forged TEC irons are hollow, with an inner chamber filled with foam microspheres that absorb vibration to enhance the sound and soften the feel at impact. The foam does not impede the face, which wraps under the leading edge, from flexing efficiently at impact and creating more ball speed.

Cobra designers also added an internal tungsten bar low and in the back of the heads, which lowers the center of gravity and helps create a higher launch angle. A tungsten screw in the toe of each club helps pull the ideal hitting area into the center of the face.

The combination of increased ball speed and a higher launch angle should result in more distance through the bag, as well as higher shots that land more vertically to stop more quickly with better distance control.

In addition to traditional-length Forged TEC irons, Cobra is offering a One Length version. Each King Forged TEC One Length has the length of a standard 7-iron (37.5 inches).

Finally, both the traditional and One Length versions will come standard with Lamkin Crossline grips that have Cobra Connect, an Arccos-powered shot-tracking system that links the clubs to a smartphone. Using a free app, players can track all their shots, determine the average distance for each club and review data about performance.