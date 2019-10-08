The easiest golf courses on the PGA Tour, 2018-19 season

Shotlink is a treasure trove of data that generates a seemingly never-ending stream of numbers.

These numbers tell us a lot of the PGA Tour. They often confirm some of our thoughts but they can also surprise.

Taking a look at the Shotlink data, we can see just how the pros scored at all 49 events on the 2018-19 PGA Tour season.

Here’s a look at the easiest golf courses. The first 19 on the list all produced an average score of more than 1 stroke under par. The complete list shows all 49 courses used on Tour during the 2018-19 season.