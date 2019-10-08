Houston Open odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

The PGA Tour returns to Golf Club of Houston for the first time since April 2018 for the Houston Open.
The event features a weaker field than we’ve seen the last few weeks, with Henrik Stenson the top golfer in attendance based on his Official World Golf Ranking of 37th.
The stats best aligned with success at Golf Club of Houston, per historical data from Data Golf and Fantasy National, are:
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
- Strokes Gained: Ball Striking
- Bogey Avoidance
- Par Efficiency: 450-500 Yards
My model is set to the most recent 36 rounds played by each golfer in the field.
Houston Open – Tier 1
Brian Harman (+2200)
Harman enters the week in top form with a T-3, T-14 and T-18 in his three events this season. He hasn’t finished higher than T-52 in Houston in four tries since 2014 (two missed cuts), but he leads the stat model with ranks of first in Bogey Avoidance, sixth in SG: Ball Striking and seventh in SG: Approach.
Scottie Scheffler (+3300)
Likewise, Scheffler has gotten off to a strong start this season. The Korn Ferry Tour grad was T-7 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, T-16 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T-74 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He won twice on the KFT last season and faces similar competition this week.
Houston Open – Tier 2
Bronson Burgoon (+6000)
Burgoon started the season with a T-19 at The Greenbrier and followed it up with a T-6 at Sanderson Farms. He then missed the cut at the Safeway Open and is coming off a T-55 last week. He was T-24 in his first appearance here last season. The 32-year-old has a strong approach game and can take advantage of so-called easier courses like GC of Houston.
Doc Redman (+8000)
Redman ranks fourth in the field in SG: Ball Striking. He was the runner-up against slightly stiffer competition at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and was sixth among those to make the cut last week in SG: Approach at 1.49 strokes gained per round on approach. He lost 0.46 strokes per round putting and would be in contention with a more average performance with the flat stick.
Houston Open – Longshots
Matt Every (+10000)
Every was T-8 at this event in 2018 following a T-65 in 2017 and an 80th-place finish in 2016. After starting this Tour season with a missed cut, a withdrawal, and another missed cut, he was T-18 at the Shriners last week. He led the field in SG: Approach and was fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green.
Johnson Wagner (+12500)
Wagner won here in 2008 as one of three career PGA Tour victories. He was T-2 in 2015 and made the cut in each of his following three appearances. He’s worth a shot at long odds as a former champion in a weak field.
Complete odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Henrik Stenson
|9/1
|Brian Harman
|22/1
|Daniel Berger
|22/1
|Russell Henley
|22/1
|Cameron Champ
|25/1
|Scottie Scheffler
|25/1
|Pat Perez
|28/1
|Denny McCarthy
|33/1
|Harris English
|40/1
|Kyle Stanley
|40/1
|Russell Knox
|40/1
|Sabestián Muñoz
|40/1
|Bud Cauley
|45/1
|Cameron Tringale
|45/1
|Keegan Bradley
|45/1
|Lanto Griffin
|45/1
|Matt Jones
|45/1
|Beau Hossler
|50/1
|Sam Ryder
|50/1
|Bronson Burgoon
|60/1
|Luke List
|60/1
|Aaron Baddeley
|66/1
|Brian Gay
|66/1
|Brice Garnett
|66/1
|Carlos Ortiz
|66/1
|Harry Higgs
|66/1
|Mark Hubbard
|66/1
|Martin Laird
|66/1
|Nick Watney
|66/1
|Ricky Werenski
|66/1
|Robby Shelton
|66/1
|Xinjun Zhang
|66/1
|Kevin Chappell
|70/1
|Andrew Landry
|80/1
|Austin Cook
|80/1
|Brendan Steele
|80/1
|Doc Redman
|80/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|80/1
|Joseph Bramlett
|80/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|80/1
|Roger Sloan
|80/1
|Sam Burns
|80/1
|Tom Lewis
|80/1
|Doug Ghim
|90/1
|Kramer Hichok
|90/1
|Matt Every
|90/1
|Michael Thompson
|90/1
|Peter Uihein
|90/1
|Robert Streb
|90/1
|Scott Stallings
|90/1
|Tom Hoge
|90/1
|Cameron Davis
|100/1
|David Hearn
|100/1
|Dominic Bozzelli
|100/1
|Grayson Murray
|100/1
|Jason Dufner
|100/1
|Kristoffer Ventura
|100/1
|Matt NeSmith
|100/1
|Patrick Rodgers
|100/1
|Patton Kizzire
|100/1
|Roberto Castro
|100/1
|Scott Harrington
|100/1
|Sepp Straka
|100/1
|Shawn Stefani
|100/1
|Stewart Cink
|100/1
|Zac Blair
|100/1
|Zack Sucher
|100/1
|Chris Stroud
|125/1
|George McNeill
|125/1
|Hank Lebioda
|125/1
|J.J. Spaun
|125/1
|Johnson Wagner
|125/1
|Ryan Armour
|125/1
|Scott Brown
|125/1
|Bill Haas
|150/1
|Bo Hoag
|150/1
|Brandon Wu
|150/1
|D.J. Trahan
|150/1
|Maverick McNealy
|150/1
|Peter Malnati
|150/1
|Rhein Gibson
|150/1
|Rob Oppenheim
|150/1
|Seamus Power
|150/1
|Talor Gooch
|150/1
|Tyler Duncan
|150/1
|James Hahn
|175/1
|Wes Roach
|175/1
|Ben Crane
|200/1
|Chase Seiffert
|200/1
|Henrik Norlander
|200/1
|Jim Herman
|200/1
|John Huh
|200/1
|Jonathan Byrd
|200/1
|Josh Teater
|200/1
|Mac Hughes
|200/1
|Mark Anderson
|200/1
|Rafael Campos
|200/1
|Ryan Brehm
|200/1
|Ted Potter Jr.
|200/1
|Ben Taylor
|250/1
|David Lingmerth
|250/1
|Tyler McCumber
|250/1
|Brandon Hagy
|300/1
|Chris Baker
|300/1
|Cole Hammer
|300/1
|Grahm DeLaet
|300/1
|Hunter Mahan
|300/1
|Michael Gellerman
|300/1
|Michael Gligic
|300/1
|Robert Garrigus
|300/1
|Vincent Whaley
|300/1
|Alex Cejka
|400/1
|Boo Weekley
|400/1
|Chad Campbell
|400/1
|D.A. Points
|400/1
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|400/1
|Michael Kim
|400/1
|Nelson Ledesma
|400/1
|Sangmoon Bae
|400/1
|Sebastian Cappelen
|400/1
|Vince Covello
|400/1
|Arjun Atwal
|500/1
|Bo Van Pelt
|500/1
|Chandler Phillips
|500/1
|J.J. Henry
|500/1
|John Senden
|500/1
|Martian Trainer
|500/1
|Michael Perras
|500/1
|Braden Bailey
|750/1
|Kevin Stadler
|1000/1
|Rich Beem
|1000/1
|Omar Uresti
|2500/1
