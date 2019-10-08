Houston Open odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

The PGA Tour returns to Golf Club of Houston for the first time since April 2018 for the Houston Open.

The event features a weaker field than we’ve seen the last few weeks, with Henrik Stenson the top golfer in attendance based on his Official World Golf Ranking of 37th.

The stats best aligned with success at Golf Club of Houston, per historical data from Data Golf and Fantasy National, are:

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Bogey Avoidance

Par Efficiency: 450-500 Yards

My model is set to the most recent 36 rounds played by each golfer in the field.

Houston Open – Tier 1

Brian Harman (+2200)

Harman enters the week in top form with a T-3, T-14 and T-18 in his three events this season. He hasn’t finished higher than T-52 in Houston in four tries since 2014 (two missed cuts), but he leads the stat model with ranks of first in Bogey Avoidance, sixth in SG: Ball Striking and seventh in SG: Approach.

Scottie Scheffler (+3300)

Likewise, Scheffler has gotten off to a strong start this season. The Korn Ferry Tour grad was T-7 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, T-16 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and T-74 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He won twice on the KFT last season and faces similar competition this week.

Houston Open – Tier 2

Bronson Burgoon (+6000)

Burgoon started the season with a T-19 at The Greenbrier and followed it up with a T-6 at Sanderson Farms. He then missed the cut at the Safeway Open and is coming off a T-55 last week. He was T-24 in his first appearance here last season. The 32-year-old has a strong approach game and can take advantage of so-called easier courses like GC of Houston.

Doc Redman (+8000)

Redman ranks fourth in the field in SG: Ball Striking. He was the runner-up against slightly stiffer competition at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic and was sixth among those to make the cut last week in SG: Approach at 1.49 strokes gained per round on approach. He lost 0.46 strokes per round putting and would be in contention with a more average performance with the flat stick.

Houston Open – Longshots

Matt Every (+10000)

Every was T-8 at this event in 2018 following a T-65 in 2017 and an 80th-place finish in 2016. After starting this Tour season with a missed cut, a withdrawal, and another missed cut, he was T-18 at the Shriners last week. He led the field in SG: Approach and was fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green.

Johnson Wagner (+12500)

Wagner won here in 2008 as one of three career PGA Tour victories. He was T-2 in 2015 and made the cut in each of his following three appearances. He’s worth a shot at long odds as a former champion in a weak field.

Complete odds

Golfer Odds Henrik Stenson 9/1 Brian Harman 22/1 Daniel Berger 22/1 Russell Henley 22/1 Cameron Champ 25/1 Scottie Scheffler 25/1 Pat Perez 28/1 Denny McCarthy 33/1 Harris English 40/1 Kyle Stanley 40/1 Russell Knox 40/1 Sabestián Muñoz 40/1 Bud Cauley 45/1 Cameron Tringale 45/1 Keegan Bradley 45/1 Lanto Griffin 45/1 Matt Jones 45/1 Beau Hossler 50/1 Sam Ryder 50/1 Bronson Burgoon 60/1 Luke List 60/1 Aaron Baddeley 66/1 Brian Gay 66/1 Brice Garnett 66/1 Carlos Ortiz 66/1 Harry Higgs 66/1 Mark Hubbard 66/1 Martin Laird 66/1 Nick Watney 66/1 Ricky Werenski 66/1 Robby Shelton 66/1 Xinjun Zhang 66/1 Kevin Chappell 70/1 Andrew Landry 80/1 Austin Cook 80/1 Brendan Steele 80/1 Doc Redman 80/1 Jhonattan Vegas 80/1 Joseph Bramlett 80/1 Lucas Bjerregaard 80/1 Roger Sloan 80/1 Sam Burns 80/1 Tom Lewis 80/1 Doug Ghim 90/1 Kramer Hichok 90/1 Matt Every 90/1 Michael Thompson 90/1 Peter Uihein 90/1 Robert Streb 90/1 Scott Stallings 90/1 Tom Hoge 90/1 Cameron Davis 100/1 David Hearn 100/1 Dominic Bozzelli 100/1 Grayson Murray 100/1 Jason Dufner 100/1 Kristoffer Ventura 100/1 Matt NeSmith 100/1 Patrick Rodgers 100/1 Patton Kizzire 100/1 Roberto Castro 100/1 Scott Harrington 100/1 Sepp Straka 100/1 Shawn Stefani 100/1 Stewart Cink 100/1 Zac Blair 100/1 Zack Sucher 100/1 Chris Stroud 125/1 George McNeill 125/1 Hank Lebioda 125/1 J.J. Spaun 125/1 Johnson Wagner 125/1 Ryan Armour 125/1 Scott Brown 125/1 Bill Haas 150/1 Bo Hoag 150/1 Brandon Wu 150/1 D.J. Trahan 150/1 Maverick McNealy 150/1 Peter Malnati 150/1 Rhein Gibson 150/1 Rob Oppenheim 150/1 Seamus Power 150/1 Talor Gooch 150/1 Tyler Duncan 150/1 James Hahn 175/1 Wes Roach 175/1 Ben Crane 200/1 Chase Seiffert 200/1 Henrik Norlander 200/1 Jim Herman 200/1 John Huh 200/1 Jonathan Byrd 200/1 Josh Teater 200/1 Mac Hughes 200/1 Mark Anderson 200/1 Rafael Campos 200/1 Ryan Brehm 200/1 Ted Potter Jr. 200/1 Ben Taylor 250/1 David Lingmerth 250/1 Tyler McCumber 250/1 Brandon Hagy 300/1 Chris Baker 300/1 Cole Hammer 300/1 Grahm DeLaet 300/1 Hunter Mahan 300/1 Michael Gellerman 300/1 Michael Gligic 300/1 Robert Garrigus 300/1 Vincent Whaley 300/1 Alex Cejka 400/1 Boo Weekley 400/1 Chad Campbell 400/1 D.A. Points 400/1 Dawie Van Der Walt 400/1 Michael Kim 400/1 Nelson Ledesma 400/1 Sangmoon Bae 400/1 Sebastian Cappelen 400/1 Vince Covello 400/1 Arjun Atwal 500/1 Bo Van Pelt 500/1 Chandler Phillips 500/1 J.J. Henry 500/1 John Senden 500/1 Martian Trainer 500/1 Michael Perras 500/1 Braden Bailey 750/1 Kevin Stadler 1000/1 Rich Beem 1000/1 Omar Uresti 2500/1

