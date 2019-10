Houston Open: Rounds 1 and 2 tee times, TV info

The Houston Open begins Thursday at Golf Club of Houston- Tournament Course in Humble, Texas.

During this week’s tournament, the fifth of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season, players will compete for the Houston Open trophy and a $7.5 million purse.

Reigning champion Ian Poulter will not defend his title at the Golf Club of Houston, but last year’s runner-up Beau Hossler returns to avenge his 2018 playoff loss to Poulter. Hossler, paired with Scottie Scheffler and Maverick McNealy, will tee off from the first tee at 2:25 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The favorite to win the Houston Open, Henrik Stenson, tees off his first round from the 10th tee at 8:55 a.m. ET alongside Cameron Champ and Jason Dufner.

The Houston Open attracted a few young stars this fall in former Stanford golfer Brandon Wu and Texas sophomore Cole Hammer. Wu tees off his first round from the 10th tee Thursday at 10:05 a.m. ET along with Tyler Duncan and Joseph Bramlett. Hammer, paired with Wes Roach and Rafael Campos, tees off from the 10th tee just before Wu at 9:35 a.m. ET.

Tee times, groupings and viewing information for the first and second rounds of the Houston Open can be viewed below.

1st Tee – Thursday

All times are listed in Eastern time.

Tee time Players 8:15 a.m. Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Josh Teater 8:25 a.m. James Hahn, Matt Jones, Tim Herron 8:35 a.m. David Lingmerth, Harris English, Rich Beem 8:45 a.m. Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Austin Cook 8:55 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Stewart Cink 9:05 a.m. Nick Watney, Talor Gooch, Brandon Hagy 9:15 a.m. Brian Harman, Arjun Atwal, Graham DeLaet 9:25 a.m. Ben Crane, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair 9:35 a.m. Harry Higgs, Michael Gligic, Andy Zhang 9:45 a.m. Omar Uresti, Tom Lewis, Jeremy Gandon 9:55 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Michael Gellerman, Vince Covello 10:05 a.m. Doug Ghim, Rhein Gibson, George Cunningham 1:05 p.m. David Hearn, Roberto Castro, Richy Werenski 1:15 p.m. Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus, Carlos Ortiz 1:25 p.m. J.J. Henry, John Senden, Cameron Tringale 1:35 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Andrew Landry, Pat Perez 1:45 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell 1:55 p.m. Bill Haas, Hunter Mahan, Denny McCarthy 2:05 p.m. Brendon Todd, Chad Campbell, Mark Hubbard 2:15 p.m. Sangmoon Bae, John Merrick, Bo Van Pelt 2:25 p.m. Beau Hossler, Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy 2:35 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Chandler Phillips 2:45 p.m. Rob Oppenheim, Xinjun Zhang, Ben Taylor 2:55 p.m. Cameron Davis, Ryan Brehm, Chase Seiffert

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee time Players 8:15 a.m. Martin Laird, Bronson Burgoon, Sepp Straka 8:25 a.m. Scott Brown, Daniel Chopra, Tom Hoge 8:35 a.m. Chris Stroud, Brian Gay, J.J. Spaun 8:45 a.m. Jim Herman, Jhonattan Vegas, D.A. Points 8:55 a.m. Cameron Champ, Henrik Stenson, Jason Dufner 9:05 a.m. Matt Every, Derek Ernst, John Rollins 9:15 a.m. Alex Cejka, Boo Weekley, John Huh 9:25 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Lanto Griffin, Robby Shelton 9:35 a.m. Wes Roach, Rafael Campos, Cole Hammer (a) 9:45 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Matthew NeSmith, Michael Perras 9:55 a.m. Scott Harrington, Nelson Ledesma, Braden Bailey 10:05 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Joseph Bramlett, Brandon Wu 1:05 p.m. D.J. Trahan, Ricky Barnes, Shawn Stefani 1:15 p.m. Robert Streb, Tommy Gainey, Doc Redman 1:25 p.m. Peter Malnati, Luke List, Roger Sloan 1:35 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Brendan Steele, Grayson Murray 1:45 p.m. Martin Trainer, Russell Knox, Kevin Stadler 1:55 p.m. Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Lucas Bjerregaard 2:05 p.m. Michael Thompson, Johnson Wagner, Sam Burns 2:15 p.m. Kyle Stanley, George McNeill, Jonathan Byrd 2:25 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Bo Hoag, Logan McCracken 2:35 p.m. Mark Anderson, Kristoffer Ventura, Chris Baker 2:45 p.m. Zack Sucher, Kramer Hickok, Vincent Whaley 2:55 p.m. Seamus Power, Hank Lebioda, Dawie van der Walt

1st Tee – Friday

Tee time Players 8:15 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Ricky Barnes, Shawn Stefani 8:25 a.m. Robert Streb, Tommy Gainey, Doc Redman 8:35 a.m. Peter Malnati, Luke List, Roger Sloan 8:45 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Brendan Steele, Grayson Murray 8:55 a.m. Martin Trainer, Russell Knox, Kevin Stadler 9:05 a.m. Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Lucas Bjerregaard 9:15 a.m. Michael Thompson, Johnson Wagner, Sam Burns 9:25 a.m. Kyle Stanley, George McNeill, Jonathan Byrd 9:35 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Bo Hoag, Logan McCracken 9:45 a.m. Mark Anderson, Kristoffer Ventura, Chris Baker 9:55 a.m. Zack Sucher, Kramer Hickok, Vincent Whaley 10:05 a.m. Seamus Power, Hank Lebioda, Dawie van der Walt 1:05 p.m. Martin Laird, Bronson Burgoon, Sepp Straka 1:15 p.m. Scott Brown, Daniel Chopra, Tom Hoge 1:25 p.m. Chris Stroud, Brian Gay, J.J. Spaun 1:35 p.m. Jim Herman, Jhonattan Vegas, D.A. Points 1:45 p.m. Cameron Champ, Henrik Stenson, Jason Dufner 1:55 p.m. Matt Every, Derek Ernst, John Rollins 2:05 p.m. Alex Cejka, Boo Weekley, John Huh 2:15 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, Lanto Griffin, Robby Shelton 2:25 p.m. Wes Roach, Rafael Campos, Cole Hammer (a) 2:35 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Matthew NeSmith, Michael Perras 2:45 p.m. Scott Harrington, Nelson Ledesma, Braden Bailey 2:55 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Joseph Bramlett, Brandon Wu

10th Tee – Friday

Tee time Players 8:15 a.m. David Hearn, Roberto Castro, Richy Werenski 8:25 a.m. Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus, Carlos Ortiz 8:35 a.m. J.J. Henry, John Senden, Cameron Tringale 8:45 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Andrew Landry, Pat Perez 8:55 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell 9:05 a.m. Bill Haas, Hunter Mahan, Denny McCarthy 9:15 a.m. Brendon Todd, Chad Campbell, Mark Hubbard 9:25 a.m. Sangmoon Bae, John Merrick, Bo Van Pelt 9:35 a.m. Beau Hossler, Scottie Scheffler, Maverick McNealy 9:45 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Chandler Phillips 9:55 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Xinjun Zhang, Ben Taylor 10:05 a.m. Cameron Davis, Ryan Brehm, Chase Seiffert 1:05 p.m. Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Josh Teater 1:15 p.m. James Hahn, Matt Jones, Tim Herron 1:25 p.m. David Lingmerth, Harris English, Rich Beem 1:35 p.m. Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Austin Cook 1:45 p.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Armour, Stewart Cink 1:55 p.m. Nick Watney, Talor Gooch, Brandon Hagy 2:05 p.m. Brian Harman, Arjun Atwal, Graham DeLaet 2:15 p.m. Ben Crane, Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair 2:25 p.m. Harry Higgs, Michael Gligic, Andy Zhang 2:35 p.m. Omar Uresti, Tom Lewis, Jeremy Gandon 2:45 p.m. Tyler McCumber, Michael Gellerman, Vince Covello 2:55 p.m. Doug Ghim, Rhein Gibson, George Cunningham

TV info

All viewing information is listed in Eastern time.

Thursday

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Featured group No. 1: Jim Herman, D.A. Points and Jhonattan Vegas (8:45 a.m. ET).

Featured group No. 2: Cameron Champ, Jason Dufner and Henrik Stenson (8:55 a.m. ET).

Friday

Golf Channel: 3-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Featured group No. 1: Andrew Landry, Sebastian Munoz and Pat Perez (8:45 a.m. ET).

Featured group No. 2: Second group to be voted on via “Fan Vote Friday” Twitter poll.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2-7 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 2-7 p.m.