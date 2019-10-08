The most difficult golf courses on PGA Tour, 2018-19 season

One season ends, the next one starts up right behind it.

There’s almost been no time to digest all the amazing data spit out by Shotlink, which tracks pretty much everything on the PGA Tour.

One of the more interesting data sets is the list of most difficult golf courses, based on average score over par.

It’s probably no surprise that the most difficult course from the 2018-19 season was the Black Course at Bethpage State Park, site of the 2019 PGA Championship.

The top 14 on the list all produced an average score over par. The complete list shows all 49 courses used on Tour during the 2018-19 season.