Eamon's Corner: Smylie Kaufman, other players are above your Twitter bashings

The trolls came out to play last week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and their target was Smylie Kaufman.

Kaufman shot 84-76 to finish 18-over par, missing the weekend by 23 strokes for his 25th missed cut in his last 29 starts. The internet trolls’ reactions were as predictable as they were mean-spirited.

Kaufman has been good enough to win on the PGA Tour, and even good enough to make the final pairing at the Masters just three years ago. His willingness to keep working is a test of his character, and despite yet another disappointing finish, he left with something to be proud of.

