Meet the field for Tiger Woods' 2019 Hero World Challenge

The Hero World Challenge boasts itself as an “elite end-of-year PGA Tour event” and once again the tournament field supports that very claim.

Sixteen of the 18 players for the annual event are confirmed to be in Albany, Bahamas, Dec. 4-7. The tournament will be Wednesday-Saturday in order to accommodate players’ travel for the 2019 Presidents Cup the following week in Australia. Two more exemptions will join the field that features eight of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Here’s the list of who’s confirmed to join host Tiger Woods (OWGR in parentheses).

Dustin Johnson (3), USA

Justin Rose (4), England

Justin Thomas (5), USA

Jon Rahm (6), Spain – 2018 champion

Patrick Cantlay (7), USA

Tiger Woods (8), USA – Tournament host, five-time champion

Xander Schauffele (9), USA

Bryson DeChambeau (10), USA

Tony Finau (12), USA

Webb Simpson (14), USA

Patrick Reed (16), USA

Gary Woodland (17), USA

Rickie Fowler (19), USA – 2017 champion

Matt Kuchar (20), USA

Bubba Watson (25), USA – 2015 champion

Kevin Kisner (27), USA

The tournament will benefit not only Woods’ TGR Foundation, but also the ONE Bahamas Fund, which was founded by Woods, NEXUS Luxury Collection and members of the Albany community following Hurricane Dorian. The group pledged $6 million towards the rebuilding of the Bahamas with a dollar-for-dollar match in hopes of raising $12 million to help those affected by the hurricane. Justin Timberlake helped begin the efforts in September.

The event will be broadcast on Golf Channel during all four rounds and will air on NBC during Saturday’s final round.