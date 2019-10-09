Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Forward Press, a Golfweek podcast: Kevin Na and Jon Rahm's victory, Presidents Cup picks

In episode No. 14 of Forward Press: Golfweek’s David Dusek chats with Steve DiMeglio about Kevin Na’s victory, Jon Rahm successfully defending the Open de España, potential Presidents Cup captain picks and much more.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page to listen to the latest episode.

Forward Press is a weekly Golfweek podcast. Each episode, you’ll get insight and commentary on all that is golf from David Dusek, Beth Ann Nichols, Steve DiMeglio, Eamon Lynch, Geoff Shackelford and Alistair Tait, as well as special guests throughout the industry.

You can download and listen on all of your favorite platforms, including: iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Castbox, Radio Public.

