The top 20 easiest holes on the PGA Tour 2018-19

By: Todd Kelly/Golfweek | October 9, 2019 5:30 am

These are the 20 easiest holes on the PGA Tour from the 2018-19 season, based on the Tour’s Shotlink data.

They are all par 5s. In fact, the 47 easiest holes on Tour were par 5s.

The easiest par 4 on the list is the 302-yard 12th at TPC Sawgrass.

The easiest par 3? The 140-yard 4th at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

There were a total of 882 holes on 49 golf courses used in tournament play.

Rank Course Hole Par Yardage Average score to par Tournaments 1 Riviera CC 1 5 503 -0.801 Genesis Open 2 Monterey Peninsula CC 16 5 500 -0.761 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 3 Keene Trace Golf Club 15 5 516 -0.742 Barbasol Championship 4 La Quinta CC 6 5 527 -0.731 Desert Classic 5 Waialae CC 9 5 506 -0.72 Sony Open in Hawaii 6 Nicklaus Tournament Course 7 5 527 -0.712 Desert Classic 7 Keene Trace Golf Club 5 5 543 -0.698 Barbasol Championship 8 Medinah CC (No. 3) 5 5 536 -0.696 BMW Championship 9 Sea Island Resort (Seaside) 15 5 565 -0.678 The RSM Classic 10 Torrey Pines (North) 17 5 520 -0.66 Farmers Insurance Open 11 Sedgefield CC 5 5 529 -0.654 Wyndham Championship 11 La Quinta CC 5 5 516 -0.654 Desert Classic 13 Corales Golf Club 7 5 515 -0.647 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship 14 Liberty National GC 6 5 538 -0.624 The Northern Trust 15 Torrey Pines (North) 5 5 525 -0.609 Farmers Insurance Open 16 TPC Kuala Lumpur 5 5 518 -0.603 CIMB Classic 17 TPC Summerlin 16 5 560 -0.6 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open 18 TPC Southwind 16 5 530 -0.599 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational 19 Trinity Forest Golf Club 1 5 552 -0.593 AT&T Byron Nelson 20 East Lake GC 6 5 525 -0.583 Tour Championship

