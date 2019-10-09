The top 20 easiest holes on the PGA Tour 2018-19

These are the 20 easiest holes on the PGA Tour from the 2018-19 season, based on the Tour’s Shotlink data.
They are all par 5s. In fact, the 47 easiest holes on Tour were par 5s.
The easiest par 4 on the list is the 302-yard 12th at TPC Sawgrass.
The easiest par 3? The 140-yard 4th at TPC Kuala Lumpur.
There were a total of 882 holes on 49 golf courses used in tournament play.
|Rank
|Course
|Hole
|Par
|Yardage
|Average score to par
|Tournaments
|1
|Riviera CC
|1
|5
|503
|-0.801
|Genesis Open
|2
|Monterey Peninsula CC
|16
|5
|500
|-0.761
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|Keene Trace Golf Club
|15
|5
|516
|-0.742
|Barbasol Championship
|4
|La Quinta CC
|6
|5
|527
|-0.731
|Desert Classic
|5
|Waialae CC
|9
|5
|506
|-0.72
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|Nicklaus Tournament Course
|7
|5
|527
|-0.712
|Desert Classic
|7
|Keene Trace Golf Club
|5
|5
|543
|-0.698
|Barbasol Championship
|8
|Medinah CC (No. 3)
|5
|5
|536
|-0.696
|BMW Championship
|9
|Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
|15
|5
|565
|-0.678
|The RSM Classic
|10
|Torrey Pines (North)
|17
|5
|520
|-0.66
|Farmers Insurance Open
|11
|Sedgefield CC
|5
|5
|529
|-0.654
|Wyndham Championship
|11
|La Quinta CC
|5
|5
|516
|-0.654
|Desert Classic
|13
|Corales Golf Club
|7
|5
|515
|-0.647
|Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
|14
|Liberty National GC
|6
|5
|538
|-0.624
|The Northern Trust
|15
|Torrey Pines (North)
|5
|5
|525
|-0.609
|Farmers Insurance Open
|16
|TPC Kuala Lumpur
|5
|5
|518
|-0.603
|CIMB Classic
|17
|TPC Summerlin
|16
|5
|560
|-0.6
|Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
|18
|TPC Southwind
|16
|5
|530
|-0.599
|World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
|19
|Trinity Forest Golf Club
|1
|5
|552
|-0.593
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|20
|East Lake GC
|6
|5
|525
|-0.583
|Tour Championship
